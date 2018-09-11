For months now, we have watched the Left try and bribe and or threaten Susan Collins to vote against Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS. Yeah, their desperation has not only been annoying but a tad bit pathetic as well.

We especially thought it was funny when Chelsea Handler was trying to get her followers to intimidate Collins, telling them they’d donate to her opponent.

Ooooh, skeeeeeery. Democrats donating to another Democrat. SAY IT AIN’T SO. *eye roll*

Atta girl.

From The Hill:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she is not swayed by crowdfunding aimed at encouraging her to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, comparing the effort to a “bribe.”

“I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” Collins told conservative news outlet Newsmax.

Yup.

Bingo.

Not to mention there’s no real reason for Collins NOT to vote to confirm Kavanaugh considering she is (supposedly) still a Republican.

This was pretty dam pathetic, Resistance.

And speaking of pathetic … errr … Chelsea Handler:

Bring it on, Chelsea.

It’s not like any of you were going to vote for Susan in the first place.

