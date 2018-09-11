For months now, we have watched the Left try and bribe and or threaten Susan Collins to vote against Brett Kavanaugh for SCOTUS. Yeah, their desperation has not only been annoying but a tad bit pathetic as well.

We especially thought it was funny when Chelsea Handler was trying to get her followers to intimidate Collins, telling them they’d donate to her opponent.

Ooooh, skeeeeeery. Democrats donating to another Democrat. SAY IT AIN’T SO. *eye roll*

Susan Collins is not having it, Exhibit 74. https://t.co/cHmK6xYbf7 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 11, 2018

Atta girl.

From The Hill:

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says she is not swayed by crowdfunding aimed at encouraging her to oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, comparing the effort to a “bribe.” “I consider this quid pro quo fundraising to be the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me to vote against Judge Kavanaugh,” Collins told conservative news outlet Newsmax.

Yup.

Shorter Susan Collins to "the resistance": go perform sexual intercourse on yourselves. https://t.co/cHmK6xYbf7 pic.twitter.com/Msn0vojktI — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 11, 2018

Bingo.

Not to mention there’s no real reason for Collins NOT to vote to confirm Kavanaugh considering she is (supposedly) still a Republican.

This was pretty dam pathetic, Resistance.

And speaking of pathetic … errr … Chelsea Handler:

Susan Collins called the crowdfunding to get her to oppose Kavanaugh a “bribe.” Actually, it’s a way of letting you that if you choose to move this country backward, we will support someone who will push it forward. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 11, 2018

Bring it on, Chelsea.

So… a bribe. — Sir Arthur Conan Dull (@jayarrington) September 11, 2018

It’s not like any of you were going to vote for Susan in the first place.

