You know, Kay Steiger is lucky those evil GOP tax cuts didn’t wipe her out so she could write this tripe for her readers.

Tax cuts are ALWAYS popular unless you’re a big-gov loving Leftist who thinks taxing the snot out of your fellow Americans is a good thing.

The GOP tax cuts aren’t popular, so Republicans want to do more of them https://t.co/FO1HfFR28R — Kay Steiger (@kaysteiger) September 11, 2018

From Vox.com:

The 2017 tax bill cut taxes for most Americans, including the middle class, but it heavily benefits the wealthy and corporations. It slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, and its treatment of “pass-through” entities — companies organized as sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs, or S corporations — will translate to an estimated $17 billion in tax savings for millionaires this year. American corporations are showering their shareholders with stock buybacks this year, thanks in part to their tax savings. The new proposed package, announced by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady (R-TX) on Monday, seeks to make permanent individual tax cuts, small-business income deductions, and a larger child tax credit under the 2017 law that were set to expire after 2025. The legislation also contains a number of provisions aimed at boosting retirement savings and savings accounts for families and would make it easier for startups to write off their costs. The package initially consists of three bills sponsored by Republican Reps. Rodney Davis (IL), Mike Kelly (PA), and Vern Buchanan (FL). If Vox was any further away from reality they’d be Salon.

Just think how funny a list of Vox Cons would be.

Heh.

ObamaCare wasn't popular. Democrats did it anyway. Your point? https://t.co/Liy6F13O5Q — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2018

She doesn’t really have one.

*Aren't popular with people who are bad at math FIFY https://t.co/GhtuPRHdbn — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 11, 2018

Bingo.

We live in some really twisted times when people receiving their own money back from the government is viewed as "unpopular". It defies rationality and reasoning. — Phil P (@earlp1231) September 11, 2018

The people she’s referring to don’t pay much into federal taxes in the first place so … eh.

Aren’t popular? With the few who had increases maybe, but I thought you wanted higher taxes? Tell you what, if you like your tax plan you can keep your tax plan. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) September 11, 2018

Nailed it.

