Nike tripped over their own brand by using Colin Kaepernick as the face of ‘bravery’ with their ‘Just Do It’ campaign with reports showing a double dip in their branding. You’ll see plenty of Lefties shaking their little fists and insisting sales are up … but wait until the hype is over and the people who really buy their shoes stop.

C’mon. It’s brave for a second-rate QB who rode the bench to kneel in protest of a county that has given him everything and every opportunity?

What can we say? Nike really screwed the pooch on this one.

Mike Rowe had some thoughts on who they should have used for the campaign.

"You’ve been quiet about the Kaepernick". Sam W. Hi Sam @Nike 's free to celebrate whomever they wish but if I was going w/ someone who epitomized bravery & sacrifice I might have gone another way, especially this time of year – Tom Burnett. https://t.co/eWK8Rttm4Z #neverforget pic.twitter.com/t1LUccIslM — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) September 10, 2018

From Faithwire.com:

“Nike’s free to celebrate whomever they wish, and Kaepernick is entitled to his opinion – kneeling, standing, or lying down.,” Rowe qualified at the beginning of his post. “But if I was going to put someone’s face on a billboard – someone who epitomized bravery and sacrifice – I might have gone another way, especially this time of year. I might have gone with this guy – Tom Burnett.” Tom Burnett was one of the heroic passengers onboard the infamous Flight 93 some 17 years ago. When he and a few fellow passengers figured out that the hijackers of their plane were on a suicide mission, they decided to do something about it. Their bravery and heroism likely saved countless lives, and will never, ever be forgotten.

Mike is so damn cool.

And BOOM.

Just sayin’.

Mike Rowe is a good man — Noah Makely (@NoahMakely) September 11, 2018

He gets it.

Nike doesn’t.

so many heroes from that day who died for others. Welles Crowther, Rick Rescorla, Stephen Siller…Shame on Nike. 😡 — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) September 10, 2018

Shame on Nike indeed.

To put is mildly.

