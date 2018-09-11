Just last week, Twitchy covered news around Michael Moore ‘stiffing’ his wife (we know, phrasing, sorry!) and not making good on paying her ‘fair share’ of movie profits. And now today this came across our feed …

Meet film critic and historian Leonard Martin, a nice enough fellow who clearly takes no joy in calling Michael out AGAIN for stiffing someone else … this time a group he worked with on ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’.

Watch:

I’m extremely uncomfortable doing something like this. I have no desire to fight or argue with anyone—but I must stand up for my dear friends at Boston Light and Sound. #MichaelMoore is slandering them—and I can’t stand idly by while that happens. pic.twitter.com/Skw1saBSiW — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) September 9, 2018

Wow.

And we’re sadly not surprised.

Let's see if the Hollywood press picks this story up… Leonard Maltin, Daughter Claim Michael Moore Stiffed, Slandered Workers https://t.co/cj9cgejsm7 @VodkaPundit — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) September 10, 2018

We’re not the Hollywood press but we’re more than happy to pick it up.

Heh.

From Hollywoodintoto.com:

Maltin says the filmmakers had to sue Moore, whose new film “Fahrenheit 11/9” opens Sept. 19, to recover more than $150,000 for services rendered to the Traverse City Film Festival. Moore founded the event in 2005 and continues as its very public face. According to Maltin, Moore called the lawsuit a “personal vendetta” during a recent TIFF appearance. While many film scribes wade into the culture wars Maltin sticks to the filmmaking facts. He’s not the sort to attack someone in such a fashion.

But tell us more about evil rich guys, Michael.

Funny how rich liberals always seem to stiff the “little guys” they supposedly champion. Good for you, Leonard. (Via @RightGlockMom) https://t.co/Esriq6IjjL — Post-Smatt (@mdrache) September 10, 2018

Took some cojones to call Michael out with a video.

Absolutely no way to conduct business. On any level. https://t.co/7QYiZstnNp — Kenny Adams (@oddzuki) September 10, 2018

What say you, Michael?

Related:

MIC DROP! Chris Loesch uses Chris Evans’ own tweet about diversity against him and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Could you NOT be a partisan D*CK for 1 day’?! John Fugelsang GOES THERE with #NeverForget 9/11 tweet

‘Belongs in the DBAG Hall of Fame’! Chris Cillizza sinks to NEW LOW with tweet attacking Trump on 9/11