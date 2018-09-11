Remember when Chris Cillizza tried to convince us all that reporters aren’t politically biased?

Good times.

Someone really needs to hand this guy a mirror.

We get it, he works for CNN which has all but become a parody of itself, but this was weak, nasty, and petty even for them.

No big deal — just a CNN talking head using tragedies to trash Trump on Twitter on the anniversary of the largest terror attack to ever take place on American soil.

Chris seriously needs a hobby.

Something like that, yup.

BUT TWITTER.

If we roll our eyes any further back into our heads we will be able to see behind us.

Maybe Chris felt like he had to outdo Joe Scarborough’s crap tweet and story?

They really are awful.

Heh.

Good ol’ Chris then doubled down.

In fact, he even wrote an article about it.

CNN. *shrug*

From CNN:

I’ve always maintained that the best way to get a true sense of what Trump cares about and what is occupying his mind is to pay attention to his Twitter feed. And what his Twitter feed makes plain is that the President of the United States spent some decent-sized chunk of his morning watching a taped show by a conservative anchor who has emerged as one of his biggest defenders.

Trump’s bows to the solemnity of the 9/11 anniversary feel forced and perfunctory. (Seriously, why is there an exclamation point at the end of that final tweet? And why did Trump feel the need — after his three previous tweets — to send something out noting that today is the 17th anniversary of that terrible

This freakin’ guy.

