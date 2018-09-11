Remember when Chris Cillizza tried to convince us all that reporters aren’t politically biased?

Good times.

Someone really needs to hand this guy a mirror.

We get it, he works for CNN which has all but become a parody of itself, but this was weak, nasty, and petty even for them.

No big deal — just the president of the United States watching a taped Fox Business Channel show on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and with a massive hurricane moving toward the east coast… — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 11, 2018

No big deal — just a CNN talking head using tragedies to trash Trump on Twitter on the anniversary of the largest terror attack to ever take place on American soil.

Chris seriously needs a hobby.

What a travesty. This tweet. This is not journalism. It’s insane, unhinged & pathetic. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) September 11, 2018

Something like that, yup.

He has an event related to 9/11 today. Also, we have govt organizations who handle storms & such. I know you're used to Obama acting like a King, but most Presidents allow other workers to do things. — Nikki BAEley🗯️ (@libertarianQN) September 11, 2018

BUT TWITTER.

If we roll our eyes any further back into our heads we will be able to see behind us.

Maybe Chris felt like he had to outdo Joe Scarborough’s crap tweet and story?

I knew a few awful people were going to somehow make this day of remembrance an indictment of Trump. And by “awful people” I of course mean our media. pic.twitter.com/SvwysHhxv8 — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) September 11, 2018

They really are awful.

Heh.

This is an incredibly stupid tweet, even for you. — singlemaltscotch (@singlemltscotch) September 11, 2018

Good ol’ Chris then doubled down.

In fact, he even wrote an article about it.

CNN. *shrug*

Donald Trump tweets on 9/11 anniversary/HurricaneFlorence in order they came: 1. Clinton collusion

2. Retweet of Dan Scavino praising Trump for making today "Patriot Day"

3. Strzok-Page texts

4. Eric Holder/Justice Department

5. Giuliani is great!https://t.co/b3ACCAnH1k — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 11, 2018

From CNN:

I’ve always maintained that the best way to get a true sense of what Trump cares about and what is occupying his mind is to pay attention to his Twitter feed. And what his Twitter feed makes plain is that the President of the United States spent some decent-sized chunk of his morning watching a taped show by a conservative anchor who has emerged as one of his biggest defenders. Trump’s bows to the solemnity of the 9/11 anniversary feel forced and perfunctory. (Seriously, why is there an exclamation point at the end of that final tweet? And why did Trump feel the need — after his three previous tweets — to send something out noting that today is the 17th anniversary of that terrible



This freakin’ guy.

