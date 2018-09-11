Obama’s economy struggled to grow.

Truth hurts, Lefties, but it did.

Even CNN had to admit in January 2017 the GDP expanded at least 3% every year … until Obama took office. The highest his administration saw was 2.6% in 2015 and then dropped like a ROCK in 2016 to 1.9%.

There’s a reason Democrats lost over 1000 seats under their ‘Messiah’.

And even though Trump was wrong about his GDP timing history, it is a fact that what is happening under the Trump administration NEVER happened under Obama.

Kimberley Strassel perhaps said it best:

One amusing aspect of the flap over Trump's comments about last time GDP was higher than unemployment rate: Whether it is 12 years or 100 years, it still never happened under Obama. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 10, 2018

Amusing.

So amusing that the Obama cult fell all over themselves screeching at Strassel for her tweet.

They’re such an emotional, sensitive group.

This tweet is a joke, but then again this person was defending Scott Pruitt all the way to the end. Obama inherited an unemployment rate of 9.3% and managed to reduce it to 4.8% before he left office. He didn’t have a chance for GDP to exceed the unemployment rate. — Mike 🇺🇸 Flip Congress 🇺🇸 (@thedecider99) September 11, 2018

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

One more amusing part about this is that just like Trump, you obviously skipped the middle school basic arithmetic class when they taught that GDP is in dollars and unemployment rate is in percents, so comparing them is impossible. — Majid Hosseini (@m4h007) September 11, 2018

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a group of people who defended you and made up BS to cover for you no matter how thick that BS was?

@KimStrassel – but there is big difference between 10 years and 100 years. People are not dumb and they know who it was written for – his core base. Is he going to issue a correction tweet to his 50M followers? I dare. #TrumpBlindSupporters. — Ramesh Singh (@rameshsingh099) September 10, 2018

Says the guy from Obama’s base.

Alex, I’ll take “completely meaningless pseudo-economic ratios” for $500. — FelineCannonball (@feline_cannon) September 11, 2018

Man, this really ticked ’em off.

I think whataboutism that leads to a comment like this is a mental disorder. He lied but what about Obama. That doesn't even make sense as a defense. — Derek Brown (@DerekVideogamer) September 11, 2018

K.

Even more amusing is how blind GOP partisans are to the fact that their leadership excels only in causing recessions. Trump with his trade BS isn't even going to need 8 years to do it. You'd think after a while they'd learn to recognize a blow-off top when they see it. — bob (@huntthesnark) September 11, 2018

It’s adorable watching anyone who supported Obama accuse others of partisanship.

SO WHAT ????? When Obama’s took office was falling apart in a big way, a very serious depression in the making. His recovery program began in the summer of 2009. The economy has been growing on the same trajectory ever since. No acceleration with Trump. — Robert Cobb (@RobertcobbCobb) September 11, 2018

BUT BUSH.

Meaningless point but ok — Dana Shepperd (@DanaShepperd) September 10, 2018

Not meaningless but ok.

Obama was handed an economy that was panicking with unemployment at almost 10%… 1.2 Trillion annual deficit. Under Obama the unemployment rate halved and yearly deficits cut by 2/3… A quarter does not establish a trend…we've got tariffs kicking in. — Tim Kolb (@timothyjkolb) September 11, 2018

Notice how they’re still blaming Bush for Obama’s crap economy while they’re all too quick to give Obama credit for the work Trump has done.

Democrats.

