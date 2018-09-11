Obama’s economy struggled to grow.

Truth hurts, Lefties, but it did.

Even CNN had to admit in January 2017 the GDP expanded at least 3% every year … until Obama took office. The highest his administration saw was 2.6% in 2015 and then dropped like a ROCK in 2016 to 1.9%.

There’s a reason Democrats lost over 1000 seats under their ‘Messiah’.

And even though Trump was wrong about his GDP timing history, it is a fact that what is happening under the Trump administration NEVER happened under Obama.

Kimberley Strassel perhaps said it best:

Amusing.

So amusing that the Obama cult fell all over themselves screeching at Strassel for her tweet.

They’re such an emotional, sensitive group.

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a group of people who defended you and made up BS to cover for you no matter how thick that BS was?

Says the guy from Obama’s base.

Man, this really ticked ’em off.

K.

It’s adorable watching anyone who supported Obama accuse others of partisanship.

BUT BUSH.

Not meaningless but ok.

Notice how they’re still blaming Bush for Obama’s crap economy while they’re all too quick to give Obama credit for the work Trump has done.

Democrats.

