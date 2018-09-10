Sarah Sanders seriously has the patience of Job.

She is unshakeable no matter what ridiculous questions the firefighters in the press corps lob at her, like this genius question about people using the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

Watch.

Sarah Sanders blasts the media after the ask her about using the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office. pic.twitter.com/ygMLGBHKaS — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 10, 2018

She made the same face we all do when watching this circus but she also managed to answer his question.

‘Almost as ridiculous as Bob Woodward’s book.’

Zing.

Sarah also commented on Kavanaugh:

Sarah Sanders: "Judge Kavanaugh demonstrated exactly why President Trump nominated him. He showed his respect for the Constitution, impeccable qualifications and extraordinary temperament." pic.twitter.com/UfkGnURnXG — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 10, 2018

Ok, she’s spot on here. If you watched ANY of that disaster last week you know she speaks the truth about Kavanaugh. We’re shocked he didn’t finally just throw a shoe or something at Cory Booker because true story, this editor would have been tempted.

Which is probably why HE’S the judge and this editor writes goofy articles for a living.

And finally, she also addressed the NYT op-ed.

Sarah Sanders says if the author of the anonymous NYT op-ed was in meetings where national security and important topics are discussed, that's something "the Department of Justice should look into." pic.twitter.com/3eg9U0e50U — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 10, 2018

Short.

Simple.

Sweet.

And all sorts of boom.

What she really said is:

STOP WASTING ANY MORE TIME ON THIS PATHETIC ISSUE AND LET’S MOVE ON TO THINGS THAT ACTUALLY MATTER. — Politics Bloke❌ (@PoliticsBloke) September 10, 2018

Something like that.

