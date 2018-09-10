This reminds us of when Kamala Harris and others knowingly pushed an edited video to prove Kavanaugh will somehow magically make abortion illegal in this country. It’s truly become laughable, the claims they’ve made about this man without an actual shred of evidence.

For example, Kamala (and the yahoo who wrote the piece for WaPo) are assuming since Kavanaugh didn’t voice his opinion on gay marriage means he’s against it … or something.

“The future is not clear for gay citizens’ ability to share the marriage rights that straight Americans do. Kavanaugh’s non-answer likely reaffirmed the fears of gay Americans.”https://t.co/LXOozBB0mg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 9, 2018

Kavanaugh kicks puppies and kittens. Yup.

These people.

From the Washington Post:

This past summer, the Human Rights Campaign launched a “Stop Kavanaugh” video hoping to encourage Americans to express their disapproval of the judge. The organization released a statement saying that “his record is clear: Brett Kavanaugh poses a direct threat to LGBTQ equality, reproductive rights, affordable health care, immigrants’ rights, workers’ rights and so much more.” But for some, Kavanaugh’s record is not clear, as he had not commented on every ruling related to LGBT issues — and, perhaps more relevant, every decision coming out of the Trump administration impacting LGBT Americans.

Forget that Trump was the first president to enter the White House being pro-gay marriage and they don’t actually KNOW Kavanaugh’s opinions on the matter … Kamala really is desperate. And shameless.

You’ve tweeted twenty times about separate questions he didn’t answer. NONE OF THEM ANSWER including RBG. Who are you kidding? People take you seriously? — Ted Crumpet (@Tcrumps) September 10, 2018

More lies — Spanish Crusader (@Spanish_Crusade) September 10, 2018

Keep embarrassing yourself, it’s very entertaining. Enjoy the confirmation, it’s such an exciting part of our Democracy, isn’t it??Be very clear about your answer… — jimmy (@bambino7142000) September 10, 2018

Very clear.

Why was it acceptable for Ginsburg to say the same thing Kavanaugh said? — American Stormtrooper❌ (@BucTrooper) September 9, 2018

Oops.

Stop your fear mongering! Most people conservatives and socialist alike just want to let people live their lives! It's idiots like you and Mr. Sparticus that divide our country because the hate YOU generate will never effect you! — George M (@greekintx) September 10, 2018

What he said.

She knew this was nonsense, but she also knew how her ‘base’ would react. Look at this mess:

You already know he doesn’t believe same sex marriage women have right choose and will over turn impeachment of the president etc — Elyane Gordon (@ElyaneGordon) September 9, 2018

And then he’ll STARVE ALL THE ORPHANS.

Holy crap.

How could Kavanaugh be even considered for Supreme Court Justice when he has been caught committing perjury on several occasions including his confirmation hearing for his current position? He should be impeached from his current position! @gop @JeffFlake @OrrinHatch @tedcruz — Ginny Morse (@GinnyMorse3) September 9, 2018

Nope.

Another lie perpetuated by the Left and supported by their good friends in the media.

Typical.

How nuts is it that in 2018 that any human being can’t just get married to the person they love, of their dreams without 9 people to say whether they can or not??? WTAF??? — Rosemary Lewis (@JaRoJo1021) September 10, 2018

No more nuts than it is to believe Kavanaugh will magically do away with gay marriage.

*eye roll*

