So hate in general is ‘illegal’ in England now? Really?

And they wonder why they lost that little skirmish with us 200+ years ago …

Report people to the police who make hateful comments.

K.

Man, Ron Perlman is in deep trouble if he ever visits England, just sayin’.

In addition to reporting hate crime, please report non-crime hate incidents, which can include things like offensive or insulting comments, online, in person or in writing. Hate will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. Report it and put a stop to it #HateHurtsSY pic.twitter.com/p2xf6OLoQZ — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) September 9, 2018

This.

Is.

So.

Damn.

Dumb.

Oh really?

Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me, learnt when we were about 4 years old😂😂😂 — Neil J Wood -Motospeed Industries (@MotospeedValet) September 10, 2018

Bingo.

Hi Neil, while non-crime hate incidents may not be criminal offences, they can feel that way to those affected & can sometimes escalate to crimes taking place. We work with partners to try & prevent this. More info on our website: https://t.co/yJGyHXT7LM — SouthYorkshirePolice (@syptweet) September 10, 2018

You know that face you make when you’re not sure if the milk is still good or not in the fridge so you take a whiff and you’re still not sure?

Yup, just made that face.

"1984" isn't your operations manual, you know. https://t.co/eAM9ZQthMw — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) September 10, 2018

That.^

Are you really sure you want to know about the non-crime hate incidents that I’ve suffered in the UK? I’m asking because they all happened while I was peacefully praying outside an abortion clinic.

There have been the spitters, the yellers, the rude gesture people.#HateHurtsSY https://t.co/91RceopluF — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) September 10, 2018

Why do British police forces feel this need to embarrass themselves, like this? Have you no self respect left? — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) September 10, 2018

Stop! Or they’ll say stop again!

Wow..just wow. What sort of fresh dystopian hell is this? — Texas Plastic Assault Straw (@KeleJohnson) September 10, 2018

So, it's not even about motivation. It's how the "victim" PERCEIVES an "incident." Get ready for Room 101, errbody! — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) September 10, 2018

"My neighbor looked at me funny when I went out to get the mail!" — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) September 10, 2018

This tweet hurts my feelings. Please self-report. — Gold N. Rules (@jamesbranch3) September 10, 2018

HA HA HA HA.

Yeah, we feel oppressed by reading their tweets …

Please don't complain about police cuts when you're then encouraging people to report 'non-crime'🤦‍♂️ — Dan (@DanG_WFC) September 10, 2018

I hate idiocy, like that which you're tweet demonstrates. Reported. — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) September 10, 2018

So you're a literal speech police? — Casey Biemiller (@cbiemiller) September 10, 2018

Can’t make this crap up.

Hello, police? I’d like to report a non-crime… — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) September 10, 2018

Stupid, right?!

Related:

Oh SNAP! Dana Loesch’s new nickname for Rob ‘Beto’ O’Rourke is hilariously and brutally PERFECT all in 1

DOGGONE IT! Al Franken’s piece on Kavanaugh ‘furthering the GOP agenda’ flops and OMG the BACKFIRE

Gonna leave a MARK! Sharyl Attkisson DROPS the hammer on Buzzfeed for (mis)reporting on her Media Bias chart