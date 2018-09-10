When you think about it, Robert O’Rourke isn’t quite as ‘sex-ay’ as Beto O’Rourke.

It also doesn’t sound quite as ethnic. Hey, it’s the truth.

A guy named Rob could be just another old white dude, ya’ know? But Beto, he could be anything … except he’s really Rob. And has been his whole life but when you’re a Democrat your identity and how it can be used to pander for votes if far more important than your ideas and policies.

‘Beto O’Rourke’ Was ‘Rob O’Rourke’ When He Captained Rowing Team at Ivy League School via @freebeacon https://t.co/vywBrPnjPS — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 9, 2018

From Freebeacon:

When Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s 2018 Democratic opponent ran for city council in El Paso, Texas and then for Congress in a heavily-Hispanic district, he was Beto. When he was captain of the crew team at a prestigious Ivy League university a decade earlier, he was Rob. The Irish-American O’Rourke has long explained that “Beto,” the Hispanic nickname for his given name Robert, was a nickname given to him in infancy that “stuck.” “My parents have called me Beto from day one,” he told CNN after Cruz released an ad attacking his adopted name, “and it’s just — it’s kind of a nickname for Robert in El Paso. It just stuck.”

Uh huh.

Sure.

Dana Loesch came up with the perfect nickname, we really hope it sticks.

It’s almost as catchy as Beto.

Yep. He’s Irish American trying to pretend he’s Mexican because Cruz is Cuban. Beto is a joke. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 10, 2018

What she said.

Someone check Beto's pockets for a vial of hot sauce. Or #Adrenochrome. — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) September 10, 2018

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

Not thinking this is a #Dolezal moment but does indicate someone with a "fluid" identity. In other words, he's a chameleon and not in the good sense. — Rick Collins (@flyhombre) September 10, 2018

If this is a nice way of calling him a phony, we agree.

Doesn't carry quite the same panache, does it? — Gradual Sand (@warmingtozero) September 10, 2018

Doesn’t look quite as hip on a bumper sticker.

Related:

DOGGONE IT! Al Franken’s piece on Kavanaugh ‘furthering the GOP agenda’ flops and OMG the BACKFIRE

Gonna leave a MARK! Sharyl Attkisson DROPS the hammer on Buzzfeed for (mis)reporting on her Media Bias chart

‘OMG, is he crying’?! Rep. Eric Swalwell tries SO HARD to slam Tucker Carlson but it JUST doesn’t end well for him (watch)