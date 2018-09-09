Months ago, Rep. Eric Swalwell went on Tucker Carlson’s show to discuss gun control, and during the ‘interview,’ Eric got so upset that he started rocking back and forth. It was hilarious and understandably embarrassing for the California legislator (we still laugh thinking about it), so we sort of get what he was trying to do here by tweeting this short snippet of another interview with Tucker but yeah …

It didn’t go well for him.

Although he seems to think it did.

WATCH:

Last night, @TuckerCarlson attacked me for "making a sophisticated argument." Didn't mean to overwhelm him… pic.twitter.com/7SvriBME1a — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 7, 2018

It seriously looks like he’s going to start crying at any moment, right? Props for no rocking back and forth THIS time.

Sadly if this is the portion he’s tweeting and it’s not all that great, you know the full interview didn’t go so hot for him.

Take a gander:

You can tell he’s incredibly nervous and Tucker is having a hard time not just laughing hysterically at the guy.

So we laughed for him.

Not enough Democrats are following @RepSwalwell’s lead by making regular FOX News appearances. You may not win those viewers over, but pretending they don’t exist isn’t the answer. https://t.co/g0Sigs4pcV — Jamie O'Grady (@JamieOGrady) September 8, 2018

Yeah, Democrats, you should all let Tucker Carlson make you cry on Fox News.

The Right loves seeing you make fools of yourselves and reminding us all why we don’t vote for you. Thanks!

Eric Swalwell once again make an ASS of himself on @TuckerCarlson — Paramagic (@TerryBickersta2) September 7, 2018

Hey, at least he’s consistent about THIS, right?

