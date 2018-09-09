Never fails.

Obama shows up, makes some silly and pointless speech about himself … err … about the country, and the Left salivates like one of Pavlov’s dogs who just heard a bell ring. Not to mention the weeping, wailing, and gnashing of teeth from the MEDIA crying for their Messiah, claiming he was a better president and they felt safe with him in the White House.

Brian Stelter was impressively pathetic.

But other media types remember President Obama a tad differently, like Sharyl Attkisson, who quotes several different outlets talking about the media ‘abuses’ from the Obama administration.

Oops.

We remember.

New York Times even.

Most aggressive since NIXON.

Extremely controlling and extremely resistant to journalistic intervention.

Chilling.

Guess they got bored covering Obama’s favorite color for eight years.

Oops.

Ben Rhodes has even admitted the Obama administration was more concerned about controlling the news than having it reported.

But Trump and stuff.

See? Controlling the message.

Media have seriously short memories.

