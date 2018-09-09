Now that the Kavanaugh hearings are over (thank the MAKER), Democrats are finally starting to see the reality of Kavanaugh being confirmed SO they’re desperately trying to move from painting him as some sort of evil old white guy who will force women to have babies to a liar.

They can’t ‘beat’ Kavanaugh with facts or by the process (atta boy Harry Reid!) so they’re doing everything they can to destroy the man as a person. Which tells you just how horrible the Left has become. When even Resistance fave Benjamin Wittes comes out to defend Kavanaugh you know the Left may have gone too far this time.

Dunno Wittes? Welp, he’s a good friend of James Comey, was talking about going on MSNBC right before he wrote this thread, and he bragged about donating money to Peter Strzok. So if he says Kavanaugh’s not a liar?

Take a look:

These three threads from @DavidLat are very strong and worth your time. I would like to add a couple of points that apply to all three lines of questioning: Do you really think Brett Kavanaugh is so dumb—so mind-numbingly, idiotically stupid—as to lie under oath in this setting? https://t.co/CyNLbhttpN — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

We actually covered one of David’s threads a couple of days ago, they are exceptional.

Even if you hate the guy, take a deep breath and consider: Kavanaugh is a very good lawyer. Very good. He was being asked about matters he knew were going to come up. He was being asked about prior testimony that took place more than a decade ago. He had time to prepare. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Yup.

Any statute of limitations for that prior testimony is long passed. In other words, he could face no possible exposure for his prior statements—except if he doubled down on them in new testimony. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

There was nothing to prevent him from saying something like, “Senator, I appear to have misspoke in my prior appearance on this point. With the benefit of these documents it looks like I played a more substantial role in the Pickering nomination than I remembered back then.” — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

What could possibly possess a good lawyer to double down on prior lies (if lies they were) and reiterate them now, when the entire world is watching on national television? Do you really think he would do that? — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Nope.

With the entire Justice Department? Really? — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Double nope.

There’s a far simpler explanation for Kavanaugh’s behavior: He believed his testimony in 2004 and 2006 to be truthful, and he told the truth as he understood it this time too—and that any errors are minor and inadvertent and not the result of trying to cover something up. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Cue the freakout.

I have known Kavanaugh for a very long time, since the mid/late-1990s. We interacted over a bunch of the issues at issue in these lines of questioning. I wrote a book about Starr, for example, and I covered both post-9/11 antiterrorism issues and judicial confirmations while… — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

…he was working those issues in the White House. As reporters keep pointing out to me, some of the emails among those released by the committee are to and from me (none very interesting, by the way). — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Heh.

Another good reason to oppose him is not that he’s a liar. He’s not. Full stop. There’s no need to demonize one’s opponents. And there’s no need to gin up a “perjury” issue here. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

What he said.

There are a lot of good reasons for liberals to oppose Kavanaugh. He’s a genuine conservative who will do a lot of the things liberals are afraid of. One of the reasons to oppose him is not that he’s some kind of terrible person. He’s a thoroughly decent and honorable person. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Another good reason to oppose him is not that he’s a liar. He’s not. Full stop. There’s no need to demonize one’s opponents. And there’s no need to gin up a “perjury” issue here. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

I know this isn’t going to make me popular, but WTF, I don’t care. It’s the truth as *I* see it. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Props, Ben.

That’s all I got. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 8, 2018

Guess how well THIS went over (hint, take cover!):

I generally like Ben Wittes and I think he’s an honest, straight-shooting writer and analyst … but this thread is a good example of why people hate Washington https://t.co/WurI477FGH — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) September 9, 2018

So I get this. I really do. I also don’t care. https://t.co/Cx29a0bODB — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) September 9, 2018

*snort*

Well then you've got no ethics, no honor, no decency and are clearly a poor judge of character. I'm sorry to be so harsh, but I used to really respect your opinion. I will never make that mistake again. — Diana Prince (@Diana_E_Prince) September 9, 2018

So, perjury doesn’t apply to your old buddies? Got it. I mean, you’ve known him a long time, after all. — Patrick Garrity (@PatrickJGarrity) September 8, 2018

He stood up with Trump and said “no President has talked with more people about a Supreme Court nomination”. In his introduction to the nation he blatantly lied and kissed the ring. This appears nothing short of bias toward someone you have familiarity with. — Jake Winter (@jakewinter) September 9, 2018

So after he takes away our rights as women I’m sure you’ll send your thoughts and prayers. — Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) September 9, 2018

An emotional bunch, ain’t they?

All I got is that if birth control is abortion then he can go to hell. That is about as backward thinking as one can imagine. pic.twitter.com/slRvfh6mIK — jupitergirl (@jupitergirl) September 9, 2018

Sheesh. See what we mean?

Ben had to know his ‘people’ would lose their shiznit if he wrote this thread and yet he still did it, which took brass cojones.

Well done.

