You knew with Obama opening his mouth today and talking smack that the Left would be out front and center acting like their quarterback just came into the game to throw a touchdown. Or something.

Wait, they don’t play sports.

This is like their star has come back and finally replaced the understudy … that works.

President Obama: 'How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?' pic.twitter.com/uXz5SmTFHj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 7, 2018

Funny that Obama talks about how Trump should say Nazis are bad when it’s actually Trump who deported a Nazi.

But we digress.

Robert J. O’Neill, the Navy Seal who has claimed he fired the head shots that actually killed Bin Laden, responded.

Nazis are bad. Now try saying “Radical Islam…” https://t.co/2jS4b8OgwJ — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

He kinda killed Osama Bin Laden, so…. — ❎🇺🇸Secret Society Alumnus🇺🇸❎ (@itmustend_) September 7, 2018

Dude.

Oh.

Muh.

GAWD.

Did he really say that?!

Do you know who you’re talking to? https://t.co/EH2ewczzQv — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 7, 2018

OMG OMG OMG.

This is like the stuff of Twitter legend.

Honestly, we’re shocked the Obama zombie hasn’t deleted the tweet yet.

Oh man, this is as classic as it gets — Pat Miletich (@patmiletich) September 7, 2018

No he didn't. Navy SEALS like the one you are addressing did. Obama did nothing more than give the easiest order ever, which is the exact opposite of his cowardly inaction the night of the #Benghazi attacks. If you didn't have your head up Obama's ass, you'd realize this. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 7, 2018

I love the smell of napalm in the afternoon!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Nate🇺🇸 (@Nrhooah) September 7, 2018

I can’t breathe 😂😂💀💀💀 — Jarod 🇺🇸 (@JarodSparacio) September 7, 2018

Right?!

How is this website free — Jon (@__nuz) September 7, 2018

This is the most classic of all the classic tweet classics ever classified as classic!! — kernelof wisdom (@kernelofwisdom) September 7, 2018

Doesn’t get much better than this!

