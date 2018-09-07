You guys knew the Sean Spicer parody, @sean_spicier, would have a lot to say about Brett Kavanaugh, right? Full disclosure, that’s why we went over to his timeline but then we saw so many tolerant Lefties coming ‘unglitterglued’ over his tweets about Nike and McCain’s funeral we knew we’d have to do another compilation.

The hits just keep on comin’ for our favorite parody.

Enjoy (and happy Friday!):

I’m sorry but that kind of info costs extra. I can’t just give everything away pic.twitter.com/dZglktkd4o — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 6, 2018

Yeah, seeing an awful lot of white people protesting Kavanaugh. The Resistance is racist!

Ha!

And wait, what?

Where or were?

And umm … yuck.

Lefties, amirite?

I thought it was because the Pope didn’t like me pic.twitter.com/JiHCN8kEys — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 6, 2018

Psh, always blaming the Pope.

Why does everyone always think I’m Robert Gibbs? pic.twitter.com/mLjW6JBngx — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 4, 2018

It’s the suit, man.

You probably should’ve sit this one out pic.twitter.com/MPEdJufcHL — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 4, 2018

See, told you.

The suit.

Strippers have bills too pic.twitter.com/FX70sRRw9f — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 2, 2018

MEEEEP.

Agreed. Jay Carney was terrible pic.twitter.com/Lo2bGDnlQQ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) September 1, 2018

Freakin’ Jay Carney, man.

Bonus tweet on Andrew Gillum …

Smells like success to me pic.twitter.com/d6FrMj1xFB — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) August 29, 2018

Nothing says failure like screeching at a parody account because you think he’s the real deal.

Good times.

