You guys remember when Spartacus was put to death for disclosing confidential scrolls that actually weren’t confidential, yeah?

Heh.

Well, Marco Rubio put his own spin on the story to troll Cory Booker and holy crap, our sides.

On this day in 71B.C. the Thracian gladiator Spartacus was put to death by Marcus Licinius Crassus for disclosing confidential scrolls. When informed days later that in fact the Roman Senate had already publicly released the scrolls, Crassus replied “Oh, ok, my bad”. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 7, 2018

*snort*

This was FUNNY.

So guess how the Resistance types reacted to Marco’s tweet:

Wow, are you implying death is the appropriate censure for disclosing Senate documents? You are a little thug. Also, why doesn't the American public have a right to know what's in the Kavanaugh files? He will be ruling on our laws.https://t.co/Qsw6oITJc1 — Joe Mandese (@jmandese) September 7, 2018

LMAOOOOOOO.

Holy cow.

And we thought the Senate Dems were melodramatic.

You're embarrassing yourself, Marco — Ben Fletcher | Brigadier Gen. Cuck of Space Force (@BenSFletcher) September 7, 2018

Huh?

They seriously have no sense of humor.

If anyone embarrassed himself, it was Booker. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) September 7, 2018

Truth.

trump is the result of a corrupt @GOP, a cowardly bunch of people who put their own selfish agenda of winning ahead of everything else. The fact that Congress hasn't held any hearings on trump's DC hotel accepting foreign money, alone, tells us you're all complicit — KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) September 7, 2018

We can’t help it. Every time we read a tweet like this all we can hear is the sound adults make in Peanuts cartoons. ‘Wah wah, wah wah wah wah.

Should these scrolls has ever been confidential in the first place? Why was a private Roman citizen (Billius Burckus) in charge of reviewing them and not the Roman Senate? What is the Roman Senate hiding from the Republic? Will Roman Senate roll over when a dictator seizes power? — Kevin Kevin Bo-Bevin Banana Fana Fo Fevin (@mcnamee_kevin) September 7, 2018

They try so hard, too.

Voting yes on Kavanaugh Marco? Doing so gives the current mental case in the White House full reign! Don’t complain! *faith without works is dead*

…. REMEMBER THAT SCRIPTURE! Vote NO on Kavanaugh! End this nightmare! — Neekee 🇺🇸 (@Neekee_Hunt2) September 7, 2018

If we rolled our eyes any further into the back of our heads we’d actually harm ourselves.

Spartacus was fighting the corrupt republic to free slaves, so try a little harder with your analogies here — Ere Jota (@awesumdoodman) September 7, 2018

Wha?

Oh brother.

Judging from the responses to this, apparently senators aren't allowed to make jokes, which is interesting since Booker has been making a joke of the hearings for the last 3 days… — just alan (@anythingbutdem) September 7, 2018

But it’s AOK for them to pretend they’re standing up to the MAN when they’re really not to pander and pretend for the base. That is, if they’re Democrats.

