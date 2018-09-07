Poor Kamala Harris.

Cory Booker totally out-campaigned her yesterday. Sure, he made a total jackass out of himself BUT the Left doesn’t care. They don’t even care that he lied about being ‘Spartacus’ and releasing confidential documents … that had already been approved for release. Kamala definitely has her work cut out for her if she’s going to exploit this hearing for her own political means.

Which we all know is her true intent.

This photo she tweeted of herself talking to Rachel Maddow in the closet was an interesting and adorably desperate attempt to stay relevant after a long day of the media focusing on Spartacus:

Always good to talk to @maddow, even from a utility closet. pic.twitter.com/MfhVhYfTlf — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 7, 2018

Yeah yeah yeah, we know there’s a closet joke about Rachel here but we’re not making said joke because we’re mature and stuff.

Even though we kinda sorta made the joke by saying we wouldn’t make the joke but hey …

“Hello? I am Spartacus.” https://t.co/OEq5yCnEMo — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 7, 2018

HA!

Did they get tired of your idiotic questions and lock you in there? — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) September 7, 2018

‘Hey, Kamala. Would you go get some more pretzels? We’re out.’

*lock*

While you were in there, did you happen to look for Hillary's email server? — Dan (@dalsx1) September 7, 2018

She did find Jimmy Hoffa, does that count?

She feed you any good conspiracy theories? — mallen (@mallen2010) September 7, 2018

Speaking of Jimmy Hoffa …

Of course I’m running in 2020, Rachel. Didn’t you see my launch event Tuesday morning? https://t.co/NDuHQ3to7L — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 7, 2018

‘Cory is always upstaging me with his Spartacus BS.’

When will they let you out? — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 7, 2018

Too soon.

Did she ask for receipts? Hear you don’t have them. https://t.co/fHTeza2LDy — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) September 7, 2018

*snort*

Well of course you would talk to an allied media outlet; it isn’t as if you would talk to someone who would fact-check your bs.

Kavanaugh is going to be confirmed, you know. — Tryx 🌪 (@Tryxt3rocks) September 7, 2018

She does know that, which is why she’s not really focusing so much on Kavanaugh but on what she thinks she can use to run for president.

We all know what’s really going on with the Democrats with this hearing. It’s not so much about who Kavanaugh is or what he might do on the SCOTUS. It’s about the man who nominated him and what the Left can do to use this situation to run against him in 2020.

