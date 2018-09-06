Alyssa Milano keeps missing the memo on all things political.

This thread where she calls Cory Booker a patriot for releasing documents he was told LAST NIGHT that he could release tells you everything you need to know about her motivations. Well, the Left’s motivations. They lie and grandstand and assume people are too dumb to know any better, and every time, they get caught.

Cory was ‘Spartacus’ for what, two hours before it came out that he was a pandering liar. You’d think Alyssa would pull this thread down but oh no …

America! Take note! What happened today was an act of patriotism by Senator Booker for the people. But maybe it’s what happened next was most outstanding—the entire @SenateDems in the judiciary committee stood with Booker and therefore stood with the American people. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/lkART5A9is — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2018

America! Take note! The Left LIES and the American people know it. What Booker did today is not standing with the American people, it was a blatant and embarrassing campaign ad.

The @GOP wants you to believe that they are the party for the people. The way they want you to believe this is by just repeating the words over and over. Words are just words. What actionable items have the Republicans done for the American people? 2/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2018

Words are just words. And nobody knows that better than the Democrats.

Weren’t we taught actions speak louder than words? Think about which party fights for your right to healthcare and equality — which party fights for your right to live out the American Dream by giving those willing to work hard for it, every possibility to achieve it. 3/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2018

ROFL.

The level of shaming she’s trying to do here while we all know that Booker LIED about the documents and released them because it was OK … oh man.

Think about which party fights for the safety, care and well being of our children. Think about which party, time and time again, sides with the people over big corporations. It’s the Democrats that is the party—#ForThePeople. 4/5 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2018

Because Democrats are totally against abortion.

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

Holy cow could she be any more full of it?

Now, make sure you have everything you need to vote blue in the midterms to ensure the party #ForThePeople can win the majority and has the power to fight for what is right and just in these unprecedented times. Check your voting info here: https://t.co/3842E1LUMq — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2018

We’re assuming this is 5/5 although she stopped counting at 4/5.

So much bullsh*t. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if a bull walked by this article, saw her tweets and was like, ‘WOW, that’s a lot of bullsh*t.’

I'm digging my tax cut. Oh, and you're welcome for that whole decimation of ISIS thing. https://t.co/7MT5xZqQoy — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 6, 2018

Lots of people and their families are digging the tax cut. But hey man, Cory released documents he had permission to release! That’s patriotism.

*eye roll*

Supporting abortion is standing with kids? Come on Sam…. — Phil Kiver (@KiverPhil) September 6, 2018

False. He made a fool of himself and mockery of his party.

Great day for America!#maga — Ryan (@CaptainComput3r) September 6, 2018

It was epically bad.

Those emails were CLEARED, at 4am this morning! @Alyssa_Milano could you please know the FACTS before you speak — mark (@hisway2016) September 6, 2018

it was nice grandstanding. The documents were declassified last night and he was not endangering himself in any way. — Justin Aichele (@aichele_j) September 6, 2018

When even Sarah Jeong is contradicting you? Wow, Alyssa.

