Man, Cory Booker really made a jackass of himself today.

And we thought Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein were embarrassing.

Wow.

Talk about uber-cringe. As if we needed more proof that the dolt wants to run for president in 2020 … and speaking of Cory running, Guy Benson has the perfect campaign slogan for him.

Wonder if TBone is jealous of Spartacus?

Heh.

TBone will be his VP, duh.

Now it all makes sense.

Democrats.

They seriously make this too easy.

The Left doesn’t care if he’s sincere, they just want someone making as much useless and silly noise as they do. The only thing Cory needs at this point is a crocheted pink vagina hat and some glitter glue.

I STOOD FAST FOR JUSTICE.

What a maroon.

Heh!

That never gets old.

God bless Harry Reid.

