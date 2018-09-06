Man, Cory Booker really made a jackass of himself today.

And we thought Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein were embarrassing.

Wow.

Talk about uber-cringe. As if we needed more proof that the dolt wants to run for president in 2020 … and speaking of Cory running, Guy Benson has the perfect campaign slogan for him.

GOP 2016: Lock her up! Booker 2020: Lock ME up! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 6, 2018

Wonder if TBone is jealous of Spartacus?

Heh.

TBone is desperate to be a player. — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) September 6, 2018

TBone will be his VP, duh.

Now it all makes sense.

Oh no, T-Bone doesn't want to go back to the big house. #CoreyBooker #LockHimUp — IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) September 6, 2018

Democrats.

They seriously make this too easy.

What’s so terrific about Booker is that his little performances are so blatantly smarmy, forced and self-serving that it’s almost impossible for anyone to seriously argue that he’s genuinely pursuing anything other than his own personal political ends. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 6, 2018

The Left doesn’t care if he’s sincere, they just want someone making as much useless and silly noise as they do. The only thing Cory needs at this point is a crocheted pink vagina hat and some glitter glue.

Cant you just see his campaign ads now? "I stood up to the Republican lawlessness at the peril of my Senate seat" — Tess46 (@tess46) September 6, 2018

I STOOD FAST FOR JUSTICE.

What a maroon.

Play 1: Filibuster Gorsuch for no reason, allowing Cocaine Mitch to easily unify his party behind detonating the Reid Rule (which you supported) to end the SCOTUS filibuster…thus leading to the current predicament, in which you're desperately setting additional bad precedents! https://t.co/Cy0KO3jbhd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 6, 2018

Heh!

That never gets old.

God bless Harry Reid.

Related:

BOOMITY: WATCH Brett Kavanaugh absolutely embarrass Dianne Feinstein answering her about Roe v. Wade

CHECKMATE! Grassley formally releases ALL confidential committee Kavanaugh docs, proves HE’S Spartacus (poor Cory!)

‘He’s not Spartacus, he’s a JACKASS!’ Cory Booker tweets 4 ‘confidential Kavanaugh docs’ (see PDFs)