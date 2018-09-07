Of all the CNN talking heads, Jake Tapper is the most bearable.

Don’t get us wrong, he can definitely be as annoying as his cohorts, but in comparison, he’s usually the first (and only) one to in any way say something positive about the country with Trump as president. And really he’s just sharing the facts of the actual Jobs Report:

Ok, sounds good.

But for some reason, this angered Daniel Dale.

Maybe because Jake said it was good economic news?

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

Jake didn’t say it was a record.

He said it was historically low.

Oops.

That’s not what he said and trust us, we’re usually the last group to defend Tapper.

Daniel just couldn’t deal with any positive news about American jobs it seems.

For now.

Heh.

Ok?

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, this was good.

Props to Jake.

