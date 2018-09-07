Of all the CNN talking heads, Jake Tapper is the most bearable.

Don’t get us wrong, he can definitely be as annoying as his cohorts, but in comparison, he’s usually the first (and only) one to in any way say something positive about the country with Trump as president. And really he’s just sharing the facts of the actual Jobs Report:

Good economic news: The US economy added a strong 201,000 jobs in August. The unemployment rate stayed at a historically low 3.9%. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 7, 2018

Ok, sounds good.

But for some reason, this angered Daniel Dale.

Maybe because Jake said it was good economic news?

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

CNN journalists are calling the 3.9% unemployment rate "historically low." It is one of the lowest ever, but it's not a record: the rate was 2.5% in 1953, and the rate was lower than 3.9% as recently as 2000. https://t.co/bHye7fFXj5 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 7, 2018

Jake didn’t say it was a record.

He said it was historically low.

That’s what “historically low” means, Dan. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 7, 2018

Oops.

I didn't say it was false, just providing context – since "historically low" can also be read as "record low." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 7, 2018

That’s not what he said and trust us, we’re usually the last group to defend Tapper.

Daniel just couldn’t deal with any positive news about American jobs it seems.

this website is free pic.twitter.com/gHgyG8uPBr — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 7, 2018

For now.

Heh.

I have known Daniel for many years and have never once called him “Dan” https://t.co/zWo8iK9WD4 — David Rider (@dmrider) September 7, 2018

Ok?

Congratulations — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 7, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, this was good.

Props to Jake.

