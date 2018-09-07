Anyone else finding it odd that Alyssa Milano spends a lot of time pretending she cares about life with her whole anti-gun schtick but then turns around and whines about any sort of regulation or law around abortion? Seriously. You’d think if she cares about protecting lives she’d care about protecting the most innocent life of all …

But hey, what do we know?

I have an idea. Let’s pass a law that forces men to get vasectomies. This way, women wouldn’t need make the devastating choice to have an abortion. The party that wants less government regulation, wants to regulate my uterus. Fuck that. #In60Days #StopKavanaugh https://t.co/518k7h9UAb — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 7, 2018

We have an idea, let’s just ask women to do a better job of regulating their own uteruses themselves? Including Alyssa.

CRAZY RIGHT?

BE responsible, make better choices, and don’t force an innocent unborn human being to pay the ultimate price for your bad choices.

Not difficult.

Your mom had a vasectomy. https://t.co/o4eD32HycC — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 7, 2018

We’re not sure that’s how it works.

Heh.

Here’s a better idea: Let’s enforce the Selective Service for women, too. H/T @2009superglide https://t.co/qgQwNSRKDI — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 7, 2018

D’oh!

Nobody wants to touch your uterus, ma’am. Everyone wishes you’d keep your body parts to yourself, but you go and do those nekkid lesbian vampire movies and force them on us. #YourBodyMyChoice https://t.co/lV2tNbmcqH — Lizzy Lou Who🌸 (@_wintergirl93) September 7, 2018

Meeeeeep.

I know, let's pass a law to kill off the human race. This way, nobody would be forced to listen to your stupid ideas. The party that wants more government is already in favor of population control by regulating who gets medical treatment and who doesn't. https://t.co/VSAbsagirz — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 7, 2018

Whatever you do to your body is none of our business….just don't force the Government to fund it. Got it? — Tom Oreje (@TomOreje) September 7, 2018

We’re actually pretty sure she doesn’t get it.

I have an idea. Maybe selfish women & irresponsible men can think twice not only about the sexual partners they choose but how to distinguish between love & lust so at the moment of truth they might reconsider planting that seed where it may bear fruit. — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) September 7, 2018

What a radical idea!

Orrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr… just don’t have sex or understand that those actions might lead to bringing a child into this world. — Eric Darnell (@RoKkMonStar) September 7, 2018

Listening to women like Alyssa you’d think women’s vaginas are just dragging them all over forcing them to have unprotected sex.

It’s unbelievably backward.

Love it 👍🏿 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) September 7, 2018

Because of course, Rosanna does.

