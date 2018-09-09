Far too many people who benefit from living in an evil capitalist country sure like to pretend socialism is a good thing.

Kids these days.

You know how you pinch the bridge of your nose, close your eyes, and sigh when you read something really silly on Twitter?

Yup, just did that.

Generally don’t like to put randoms on full art gallery blast but holy god that is so incredible. It’s the perfect pasty white woke millennial BAE who has never experienced actual socialism lecturing someone who actually fled firing squads and certain death. It’s perfection. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2018

It was so perfect in fact it got the attention of Raw Story Sr. Editor, Martin Cizmar.

Heard the same thing from a Cuban once & had the same take. Her: My grandparents had a huge, beautiful house in Havana & they just took it!

Me: And did what?

Her: There are 6 families living in it now! It's all tore up!

Me: But, uh, 6 families have shelter?

Her: I guess!

Me: Uh — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

‘They’ took it.

Dude, yikes.

You don't have to like it, but you can't argue that Cuban communism is more of an odd reallocation of power than the U.S. senate, where North and South Dakota each have 2 senators and California shares 2 senators. — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

What the absolute frig?

“Cuban communism” is a series of state-sanctioned violent acts that executed thousands of political prisoners and caused many thousands more to flee at risk to their own lives. You’re a horrible person Martin. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

Heh.

Ohhhhhhh K. So, I have some bad news about about American history. Where do you want me to start on this? — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

Awww here we go. Tell us more about how horrible the country is that has given you everything you have.

We’ll wait.

Yes Martin, slavery, Native genocide, Jim Crow and the like were also bad. Anything else? — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

Yes Martin.

We hee-hawed.

Yes. You conveniently left out the atrocity of North and South Dakota each having 2 senators and California sharing 2 senators. — Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@ajsincic) September 9, 2018

Right?!

Yes, this is clearly as bad or worse than authoritarian communism as Martin suggested. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

Oppressors.

Nick Pappas is the bomb-diggity, just sayin’:

The Senate was of course never designed to be democratic. In fact, it’s undemocratic on purpose. It was meant to represent the interests of the state governments, not the people of the states. Direct elections made it a redundant and stupid body. Might as well go unicameral — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

So, under what possible moral authority was an "undemocratic" government designed and why would we be expected to live under it while agreeing it was not tyrannical? — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

Poor Martin, he’s trying so hard.

Because simple democracy is chaotic and dumb. Feel free to propose a better system through constitutional amendment. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

MUH DEMOCRACY.

The fatally flawed process for amending the Constitution—which requires ratification by a bunch of randos in empty land marked off in squares and given veto authority—is the very reason this Republic cannot, and should, not last in this format. — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

So how do you recommend ending the Republic in said format? Are you armed and ready to fight? If you’re giving up on convincing said randos, there is no other option. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

I have no plans to personally begin the process of ending this fatally flawed Republic and installing a more Democratic form of government. …but if you know of anyone who does, tell them to hit me in the DMs as I'd be open to hearing their ideas. — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

There are three options: 1. Split the country in a grand, peaceful compromise

2. Amend the constitution to make the Republic more democratic, by convincing the “rando” states.

3. Conflict, and re-founding Everything essentially has to fall into one of those three buckets. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) September 9, 2018

Yup, that's pretty much it. I'm open to participating any of the three options! — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

Conflict? Sure.

Which form of govt do you prefer? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2018

Canada has a better form of government. Let’s just do that. I could probably rattle off 100. Ever notice how when the US gave Japan a government after WW2 it didn’t look like our weird and ineffective one? — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

Canada.

K.

Do you see any value in the idea of a republic that tries to protect (if imperfectly) again the tyranny of the majority in a democracy? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2018

Yes, I do. But that’s not what’s happening. At all. If the Senate was a 100 member body dedicated to protecting our Civil Rights, maybe it’d be OK. Our Constituition was poorly designed and all it’s doing is protecting land. — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

I would suggest that your issue is with people involved, and not the system. The idea that we could redesign our system and fix these problems but still have the same politicians sounds utopian. Is life in Canada that much superior to the US? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 9, 2018

But wait, there’s more.

Sorry, you kind of slid right past that “they took it.” step. Who was they? https://t.co/V5EUsUMYWT — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 9, 2018

Ooh ooh, we know!

Like, you took control of our government despite having fewer votes because of our poorly designed Constitution. You have no moral argument for having power, you just won a game with weird rules. Ok… Why you hatin on Cuba? — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

Won the game with weird rules? Wha?

Our Constitution is not “poorly designed”; it’s not the Constitution’s fault Hillary Clinton couldn’t find Wisconsin on a map. — Sub-Human Baby Vessel (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 9, 2018

We’re still waiting for Hillary to blame James Madison for her loss.

Yes, sorry, our Constitution is very poorly designed in a number of ways. It was written 250 years ago with reasonably good intentions & using the best knowledge of the time, but it's naturally weird and outmoded now. Our Founding Fathers absolutely would want us to tear it up. — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) September 9, 2018

Progressives.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Joel (@Jamisen) September 9, 2018

Something like that.

See my pinned tweet. It explains this guy and his "poorly designed" commentary to a tee. https://t.co/XiVPPtPFhQ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 9, 2018

*looks to Eric’s pinned tweet*

Founders: We're going to write the Bill of Rights so that no one will ever be dumb enough to misunderstand it. Left: Challenge accepted. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 12, 2017

Nailed it.

