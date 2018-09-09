This photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez where she appears to be sitting on some seriously worn out stairs wearing fairly pricey threads (and check out those shoes!) reminded Matt’s Idea Shop of the type of photo a band or a pop diva would use for an album.

She’s so SERIOUS in this pic!

This, of course, inspired all sorts of song titles and album covers for Ocasio-Cortez.

And to think, this site is still free.

The parental advisory is a nice touch, doncha think?

Girls just want to eat bread crumbs …

Hey, that’s almost catchy.

‘The AOC, yeah you know me?’

Heh.

It will be a Spartacus production.

“It’ll leave you hungry for more” … ha ha ha ha ha.

YAAAS! We see what he did here.

Wouldn’t count on it.

Socialists are all about taking YOUR money while keeping their own. Duh.

She Guerva from the block?

That’s a tad clunky.

Not bad and mad props for rhyming soy and destroy.

Catchy.

OMG. You all remember Napster, right?

Now THAT is funny.

