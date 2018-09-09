This photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez where she appears to be sitting on some seriously worn out stairs wearing fairly pricey threads (and check out those shoes!) reminded Matt’s Idea Shop of the type of photo a band or a pop diva would use for an album.

Is she dropping an album or something? pic.twitter.com/T5qdvHhpx7 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 8, 2018

She’s so SERIOUS in this pic!

This, of course, inspired all sorts of song titles and album covers for Ocasio-Cortez.

And to think, this site is still free.

The parental advisory is a nice touch, doncha think?

Hit Tracks include: 1. Move Bitch, Im Seizing Your Production 2. Capitalism Killed Your Momma 3. I’ll Make A Slave Out Of Your Doctor 4. Girls Like Breadlines pic.twitter.com/FMoFSs4fhX — Mujahed (@kebejay) September 8, 2018

Girls just want to eat bread crumbs …

Hey, that’s almost catchy.

The AOC mixtape is gonna be lit pic.twitter.com/uVM8z3En4r — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) September 8, 2018

‘The AOC, yeah you know me?’

Heh.

Heard Cory Booker is collaborating on it with Bernie producing. — HoustonHaynes (@HtownHorn) September 9, 2018

It will be a Spartacus production.

“It’ll leave you hungry for more” … ha ha ha ha ha.

Surely it'll be a free album. — Nathan E. Yates (@FVNate) September 9, 2018

YAAAS! We see what he did here.

Wouldn’t count on it.

Socialists are all about taking YOUR money while keeping their own. Duh.

She Guerva from the block?

That’s a tad clunky.

"Westchester Side, yo,

Just a socialist gangsta

Democrat stylin', buckwilin'

Frontin' in my Gucci handbag

Like my arugula

with thousand islands

Don't mess with my frappe

Take my milk with extra soy

Don't hate on my rap

Or your whole economy I'll destroy" pic.twitter.com/Ffepv9RzqY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 9, 2018

Not bad and mad props for rhyming soy and destroy.

Catchy.

A Napster exclusive. — AJ Powers (@aj_powers) September 9, 2018

OMG. You all remember Napster, right?

Now THAT is funny.

Related:

UNPRECEDENTED attacks! Sharyl Attkisson shares chilling quotes from the media during Obama’s presidency and WOW

Are you EFF’ed in the HEAD?! Raw Story’s sr. editor gets SMACKED (a lot) for LAME defense of socialism

‘He is NOT a liar, FULL STOP’! Resistance fave Ben Wittes takes perjury claims against Kavanaugh APART in EPIC thread