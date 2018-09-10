Al Franken.

Why does his name sound familiar?

Wasn’t he on Saturday Night Live back in the 90’s or something? Oh wait, was he that senator who had to step down because he was inappropriate with women? That’s him, now we remember.

Seems since Al can’t actually do anything about Kavanaugh getting confirmed (not like any Democrat can actually stop it but we digress) he decided to write a piece for USA Today pretending that only Republicans choose SCOTUS nominees for political reasons.

Everybody on the Republican side of the dais knows Kavanaugh’s nomination is purely to further the Republican agenda. Everybody's in on it. It is maddening. So I wrote about it for USA Today. https://t.co/x0GEEtia5X — Al Franken (@alfranken) September 7, 2018

From USAToday:

Brett Kavanaugh is a partisan who was nominated, and will likely be confirmed, in order to help achieve the Republican Party’s goals: destroying protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, eradicating what’s left of workers’ rights and, yes, overturning Roe v. Wade. Everyone knows it — including Sen. Susan Collins. When she emerged from her meeting with Kavanaugh, she said he told her he considers Roe v. Wade “settled law.” If she somehow believed it then — even after Trump had promised to make overturning Roe a litmus test for his nominees — she can’t possibly believe it now, given new emails showing that Kavanaugh himself has questioned whether Roe is indeed settled.

And c’mon Democrats, Kavanaugh is a Constitutionalist, so as long as Roe is Constitutional y’all have nothing to worry about.

I bet you wish you’d thought up that “Dick in a Box” skit. — Imperial Buttload (@MetricButtload) September 9, 2018

I hope USA Today kept its female staff at a safe distance. — Walt Murray,PI (@waltmurray) September 10, 2018

Elections have consequences! — Silent No More (@4ac7s) September 10, 2018

You used voter fraud to beat Norm Coleman and further the Democrat agenda. And Obama nominated liberals to further that same agenda. Election winners get to do that. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) September 9, 2018

And everyone on the Democrat side knows their opposition is just to further the Democrats agenda… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) September 9, 2018

Wherein "Republican agenda" means interpreting the Constitution as it was debated, ratified, and then amended to keep up with the national desire lo these 27 times.

As opposed to legislating from the bench when you can't get a majority from the legislative bodies elected. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) September 9, 2018

Write all you want. He’s going to be confirmed — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) September 10, 2018

Oh look at you trying to stay relevant. Bye Felicia — Patrick (@batman1793) September 9, 2018

What was Sotamoyor’s nomination for? — Lewis P. (@_Sweet_Lew) September 10, 2018

You think groping women is "funny". Have a seat, degenerate. — SpartacusMaven (@Killmaven) September 10, 2018

Oh yeah, those sneaky Republicans. The Democrats are opposed purely on principle, of course. — Chuck May (@Cmayscruz) September 9, 2018

Love how you pretend the choices Democrats make are non-partisan and not intended to further your agenda… https://t.co/ymBNFNKeMT — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) September 9, 2018

“Disgraced Senator says Disgraceful Things”. — Vilified Ostracized (@brakinggnus) September 10, 2018

You've never been funnier, Al. — TrollReversal (@Ninjabob1970) September 10, 2018

You spelled "Constitution" wrong — Chris (@chrimyer) September 10, 2018

And we know how much Democrats loathe the Constitution; what did Obama call it? A barrier?

