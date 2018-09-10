Al Franken.

Hrm.

Why does his name sound familiar?

Wasn’t he on Saturday Night Live back in the 90’s or something? Oh wait, was he that senator who had to step down because he was inappropriate with women? That’s him, now we remember.

Heh.

Seems since Al can’t actually do anything about Kavanaugh getting confirmed (not like any Democrat can actually stop it but we digress) he decided to write a piece for USA Today pretending that only Republicans choose SCOTUS nominees for political reasons.

From USAToday:

Brett Kavanaugh is a partisan who was nominated, and will likely be confirmed, in order to help achieve the Republican Party’s goals: destroying protections for people with pre-existing health conditions, eradicating what’s left of workers’ rights and, yes, overturning Roe v. Wade. Everyone knows it — including Sen. Susan Collins. When she emerged from her meeting with Kavanaugh, she said he told her he considers Roe v. Wade “settled law.” If she somehow believed it then — even after Trump had promised to make overturning Roe a litmus test for his nominees — she can’t possibly believe it now, given new emails showing that Kavanaugh himself has questioned whether Roe is indeed settled.

We know.

Hey, don’t look at us, we didn’t write the thing.

And c’mon Democrats, Kavanaugh is a Constitutionalist, so as long as Roe is Constitutional y’all have nothing to worry about.

Now that song will be stuck in our heads all day. THANKS MAN.

Trending

Eek.

Don’t they?

Booyah.

It was to save the planet, duh.

And we know how much Democrats loathe the Constitution; what did Obama call it? A barrier?

Yup.

Related:

Gonna leave a MARK! Sharyl Attkisson DROPS the hammer on Buzzfeed for (mis)reporting on her Media Bias chart

‘OMG, is he crying’?! Rep. Eric Swalwell tries SO HARD to slam Tucker Carlson but it JUST doesn’t end well for him (watch)

‘I Can’t Get No Socialism’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s photo inspires HILARIOUS titles and songs for her new album

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenKavanaughrepublicans