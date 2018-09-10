WTF is up with this supposedly kinder, friendlier Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Twitter? Seriously. If you look at this guy’s timeline you’d think he’s just a sweet old man connecting with people on social media …

To be quite honest it’s a tad disconcerting.

For example, what is THIS?!

Stay strong.

God bless.

Right.

You don’t get to be a sweet Iranian dad now that you’re not president Mahmoud. We remember what you said and did. https://t.co/hDmQkv6cA9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2018

BOOM.

Yes, yes we do.

Seems like such a nice man!! pic.twitter.com/Y9mlQ4sMWk — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) September 10, 2018

It’s creepy, right?

Isn’t Twitter banned in Iran? — JEBmuc (@JEBmuc) September 10, 2018

Hrm, good question.

The people in your country aren't even allowed to use Twitter… — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 10, 2018

Guess not.

"You're welcome."

– Farmer Joe — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) September 10, 2018

you got it buddy — 💀Colin Terrorlor🎃 (@ColsBols) September 10, 2018

Actual LOL.

