WTF is up with this supposedly kinder, friendlier Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Twitter? Seriously. If you look at this guy’s timeline you’d think he’s just a sweet old man connecting with people on social media …
To be quite honest it’s a tad disconcerting.
For example, what is THIS?!
Thanks for fallowing. 100 #Tweets and beyond. #Twitter pic.twitter.com/q1eqn9uMot
— Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 10, 2018
Stay strong.
God bless.
Right.
You don’t get to be a sweet Iranian dad now that you’re not president Mahmoud. We remember what you said and did. https://t.co/hDmQkv6cA9
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 10, 2018
BOOM.
Yes, yes we do.
Seems like such a nice man!! pic.twitter.com/Y9mlQ4sMWk
— Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) September 10, 2018
It’s creepy, right?
Isn’t Twitter banned in Iran?
— JEBmuc (@JEBmuc) September 10, 2018
Hrm, good question.
The people in your country aren't even allowed to use Twitter…
— You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 10, 2018
Guess not.
"You're welcome."
– Farmer Joe
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) September 10, 2018
you got it buddy
— 💀Colin Terrorlor🎃 (@ColsBols) September 10, 2018
Actual LOL.
