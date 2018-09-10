Since Trump won the presidency, several people on the Left have been telling any Republican who may not be thrilled with Trump to vote for Democrats.

Heck, even some so-called Conservatives have claimed the best way to help the party is to vote for Liberals (yeah, right), and it’s tweets like Ian Millhiser’s about Ben Sasse that remind us why that’s a really stupid idea.

Sasse: ‘Every morning’ I consider leaving the GOPhttps://t.co/xsc2d7YYx2 — POLITICO (@politico) September 10, 2018

Alrighty then.

I think shit like this annoys me so much because people like Sasse don't really have any moral disagreements with Trump. They want a society that is, if anything, crueler to the vulnerable than the one Trump wants. They just think Trump is rude and uncouth. https://t.co/frYUZ9PWga — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 10, 2018

This crap RIGHT HERE is why Trump won.

The notion that there are people who deliberately vote to hurt vulnerable people is so backasswards and silly … so of course, it’s a talking point for our pal Ian.

How Crazy Is Ian? He's so crazy that Ben Sasse is "crueler" than Trump.@RadioFreeTom and @JRubinBlogger want us to vote for the people the lunatic below supports to somehow magically save the Republican Party. https://t.co/gVOgABzFni — RBe (@RBPundit) September 10, 2018

Crueler than Trump.

Lunatic sums that up nicely.

The Millhiser Evil Index:

1. Romney

2. Sasse

3. Trump — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 10, 2018

There is no pleasing Democrats, folks. Unless you’re willing to completely fall in step with their agenda and their narrative even if you agree with them a little, it’s not good enough.

And it never will be.

