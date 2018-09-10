RedSteeze aka Stephen Miller has FINALLY uncovered the truth behind why socialism doesn’t work and why it will NEVER work.

It’s basic math.

Who knew?

People who support socialism may not understand what it means for one number to be bigger than ANOTHER. Take a look for yourself.

It all makes sense!

No wonder Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can’t tell people how she’ll pay for all of the free stuff she’s proposing.

Heh.

We are so screwed. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2018

Sad.

But fair.

counting is hard man — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 10, 2018

Math is privilege, man.

So, their inability to do basic econ stems from their inability to form basic arithmetic. Fascinating — Mitch Conner (@SideshowJon36) September 10, 2018

Someone should explain to socialists that the higher you count the larger the number is and then maybe they’ll understand?

Probably not.

Communists aren’t that great with numbers, very confusing for them. — Blitzburgh (@ZachDunmire) September 10, 2018

Even worse for socialists.

numbers are a social construct — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 10, 2018

We knew it!

And that's why socialism doesn't work. Math is hard. — Patrick M Thomas (@ceili_dancer) September 10, 2018

The end.

