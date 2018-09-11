And we thought the media was working overtime to prove that Trump is racist.

That’s got nothin’ on what they’re trying to do to Ron DeSantis, probably in part because Trump endorsed him.

Ron DeSantis, GOP nominee for Florida governor, spoke four times at conferences organized by a conservative activist who has said that African Americans owe their freedom to white people, @bethreinhard & @emmersbrown report https://t.co/54RsjvnsH1 — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 10, 2018

From the Washington Post:

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), a gubernatorial nominee who recently was accused of using racially tinged language, spoke four times at conferences organized by a conservative activist who has said that African Americans owe their freedom to white people and that the country’s “only serious race war” is against whites. DeSantis, elected to represent north-central Florida in 2012, appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center conferences in Palm Beach, Fla., and Charleston, S.C., in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, said Michael Finch, president of the organization. At the group’s annual Restoration Weekend conferences, hundreds of people gather to hear right-wing provocateurs such as Stephen K. Bannon, Milo Yiannopoulos and Sebastian Gorka sound off on multiculturalism, radical Islam, free speech on college campuses and other issues.

David. Freakin’. Horowitz.

Give us a break, WaPo.

Enough with this shit. This is such a transparent smear. This is why everyone on the right, even Trump critics, think the media lack all credibility. They act like they are Dem activists. It’s David Horowitz’s conference. https://t.co/9pRcFA5elw — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

It is so ON!

Horowitz started out as a far-left activist and was friends w Black Panther leaders, then turned right. Yes, he has said plenty of dumb things over decades of political activism, but that conference was always mainstream. Almost every major figure on the right had spoken at it. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

That’s not to say that people shouldn’t dissociate w/ some of the speakers invite there, but every major R figure has spoken at that same conference and can have the same article dishonestly written about them. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

Imagine if a newspaper vetted the statements of some of the far-left organizers and tried to smear the political attendees of conferences with them, but WaPo and other mainstream outlets only do this crap to one side. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

This is guilt by 3rd degree of association and basically allows them to smear everyone on the right. The reporters behind this know that. Their own article acknowledges that Rick Perry, Ben Shapiro etc have all spoken there. But they still chose this smear framing. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

The Left is only capable of seeing people in groups, they can’t understand individuals.

And they know 90% of people won’t read past the headline and will just assume DeSantis intentionally attended some racist conference. Look at the replies. This is why many on the right view the media as the opposition. Trump takes advantage of it, but they do it to themselves. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

Yup.

If you want proof, just look at the Women’s March. That organization was founded by extremist bigots, but not one mainstream Democrat who supported at them and spoke at their events received this treatment and was smeared w those views by mainstream outlets. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

Daaaaaaamn.

Where are the articles with headlines on how several major Dem activists and politicians spoke at a conference organized by an activist who defended Louis Farrakhan and has made countless antisemitic statements?? Weird. Washington Post somehow skipped that article. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

But Trump?

Just to show extent to which this is a ridiculous smear, here are some of the other people that have spoke at these conferences: Rick Perry, Newt Gingrich, Herman Cain, Pat Caddell, Ben Shapiro, Ted Cruz, Charles Payne, Monica Crowley etc etc — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

That means you could write this same exact article about any of those people. You don’t have to like any of them to recognize that they are mainstream figures on the right and it’s a complete smear to suggest they are complicit in everything DH has said. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 10, 2018

Complete smear.

Charles C.W. Cooke even chimed in:

There’s nothing in the piece. It’s completely hollow. pic.twitter.com/jKGetipSCi — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 10, 2018

Entirely hollow indeed.

