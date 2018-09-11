And we thought the media was working overtime to prove that Trump is racist.

That’s got nothin’ on what they’re trying to do to Ron DeSantis, probably in part because Trump endorsed him.

From the Washington Post:

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), a gubernatorial nominee who recently was accused of using racially tinged language, spoke four times at conferences organized by a conservative activist who has said that African Americans owe their freedom to white people and that the country’s “only serious race war” is against whites.

DeSantis, elected to represent north-central Florida in 2012, appeared at the David Horowitz Freedom Center conferences in Palm Beach, Fla., and Charleston, S.C., in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017, said Michael Finch, president of the organization. At the group’s annual Restoration Weekend conferences, hundreds of people gather to hear right-wing provocateurs such as Stephen K. Bannon, Milo Yiannopoulos and Sebastian Gorka sound off on multiculturalism, radical Islam, free speech on college campuses and other issues.

David. Freakin’. Horowitz.

Give us a break, WaPo.

It is so ON!

The Left is only capable of seeing people in groups, they can’t understand individuals.

Yup.

Daaaaaaamn.

But Trump?

Complete smear.

Charles C.W. Cooke even chimed in:

Entirely hollow indeed.

