Jim Carrey wants us all to say yes to socialism.

That being said, if the big dummy is that set on giving his money away he should feel free to start writing checks. The rest of us will stick with capitalism, thank you very much.

Dan Bongino LIT Carrey up:

Jim Carrey. What a knucklehead.

ROFL.

If he likes socialism so much he should move his wealthy a*s back to Canada.

Enter The Socialist Party to ‘white knight’ for Carrey (and we’re guessing for socialism):

Venezuela isn’t socialist?

Alrighty then.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This never gets old.

Ok, it does get old but at least we can keep laughing at them.

Adorable, right?

EXACTLY.

Someone get the glitter glue!

Ruh-roh.

Cue the, ‘It’s never been implemented properly’ screeching.

Surely Jim Carrey will be front and center to volunteer for this job, right?

RIGHT?!

