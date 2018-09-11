Jim Carrey wants us all to say yes to socialism.

That being said, if the big dummy is that set on giving his money away he should feel free to start writing checks. The rest of us will stick with capitalism, thank you very much.

Dan Bongino LIT Carrey up:

Jim Carrey. What a knucklehead.

ROFL.

If he likes socialism so much he should move his wealthy a*s back to Canada.

Enter The Socialist Party to ‘white knight’ for Carrey (and we’re guessing for socialism):

Says someone who keeps claiming Venezuela has socialism because he doesn't know the difference between socialism and statism. pic.twitter.com/791mc1ffEx — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) September 10, 2018

Venezuela isn’t socialist?

Alrighty then.

"Government control of the means of production" is NOT socialism. Stop calling others idiots when you don’t know what it is yourself. pic.twitter.com/7scze5eYYS — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) September 10, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This never gets old.

Ok, it does get old but at least we can keep laughing at them.

All work will be voluntary. Money will be obsolete. When a society collectively owns the means of production and distribution, then it will also own all the goods and services being produced. No one has to pay for what they already collectively own. https://t.co/8r4Er3QH8m — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) September 10, 2018

Adorable, right?

EXACTLY.

Socialism encourages mediocrity. I'm not mediocre. Competition drives success. Just say NO to socialism. — Heather Whitley (@htwhitley) September 10, 2018

Do we sing kumbaya now? — Just Tom (@tcal1961) September 11, 2018

Someone get the glitter glue!

I grew up and LIVED under the Socialist nightmare.The natural conclusion of that logic and process is : EVERYONE over-consumes and nobody, but NOBODY wants to work. Plus : will there be just ONE kind of vehicle available ? ( if you can have a Ferrari why would you want a Toyota ) — Tri IRONMAN Tri (@ReppSteve) September 11, 2018

Ruh-roh.

It is truly mind boggling that this can even be a conversation in America. The last WW 2 veterans haven’t died off yet. Give them the dignity of their later years not to have to see this — Bubba Chandler (@pickerbubba) September 10, 2018

That has never been successful ANYWHERE! — kristi marie hart (@kmhart2015) September 10, 2018

Cue the, ‘It’s never been implemented properly’ screeching.

Yes, but which owner is going down to unclog the sewer if all work is voluntary? — Stanley Walters (@StanleyHWalter2) September 11, 2018

Surely Jim Carrey will be front and center to volunteer for this job, right?

RIGHT?!

