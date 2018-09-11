Oh look, Sleeping Giants has gone after another pundit on Fox News they disagree with.

Fascists say what?

THREAD: This weekend, we sent out this open letter to corporations sponsoring Tucker Carlson Tonight. The truth is that, much like Laura Ingraham after her racist comments, Fox will never take him off the air, even with no advertisers. But why should corporations support him? pic.twitter.com/J9Mg7JIHjS — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) September 10, 2018

Yes, this is the first tweet of a LOOOONG thread that we’re choosing not to share because OMG who are these people. Oh, wait, we know who they are … and you’re welcome for not subjecting you to their BS.

…pffttt Sleeping Giants is 5 fluid gender guys still living off their parents pretending to speak with legitimacy. 20 years ago they met at a Dungeons and Dragons festival. — Ashley Allen (@gashleyallen) September 10, 2018

Hey now, Dungeons and Dragons is rad.

Hater.

Heh.

Yeah. Boycott because "diversity," or something like that. — Hepatitis M (@OohMyNose) September 10, 2018

Now now, these folks LOVE diversity, as long as it’s the sort of diversity they approve of … otherwise BAN ALL THE THINGS.

False Allegations: that’s the Leftist Way — Ben's Leadership ❌ (@Orgleader) September 10, 2018

If you don’t want to watch Tucker just change the channel. That’s what the first amendment is all about, I am free to say what I want and you are free not listen to it. — John Henline (@JHenline) September 11, 2018

That’s where the Left and the Right are really very different. The Right gets ticked off they switch the channel (looking at you, NFL). The Left gets their panties all bunched up and they not only change the channel but insist everyone around them change the channel too.

Ann Coulter really nailed it:

Let’s see, we could make a counterargument, show where Tucker is wrong, cite facts. Nah- let’s just get him banned! https://t.co/miWORVLtGW — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 10, 2018

They can’t be bothered to actually debate Tucker, they just want to try and ruin his career and his life because they disagree with him.

It’s all they know.

