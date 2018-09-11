The Left got their marching papers on Tucker Carlson it seems.

Remember when they did this same thing to Laura Ingraham? Anyone with a different view (which would be diversity of thought) must be DESTROYED or something.

Chris Evans (you know, Captain America?) tossed his ‘shield’ into the fray with a tweet slamming Tucker Carlson about his take on diversity, not even once seeing the irony of his own tweet.

This is baffling. Diversity shows us where our experiences overlap. It teaches us to recognize commonality before differences. It breeds empathy. It combats fear. It makes us better. It’s what our country is built on. The bigger concern is what would we become WITHOUT diversity. https://t.co/e78Yun4UUT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 8, 2018

What’s baffling is how anyone who plays Captain America could be so dense when it comes to America.

Wait, scratch that. Hollywood.

It’s actually not baffling at all.

Chris Loesch just OWNED him though.

Actually we called our country a melting pot. It means that we took the best parts of world cultures and made them our own, we didn’t invite people to come here and identify as separated or hyphenated Americans. We are supposed to be E Pluribus Unum, no E Pluribus Pluribus! https://t.co/S2kgtHDkf8 — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 11, 2018

We hope Chris kept his receipt.

The melting pot has been replaced with cultural appropriation. There is no longer sharing cultures and gaining from them. It’s all about ownership. This is no longer a melting pot. — Proven (@AllegedlySane) September 11, 2018

Diversity blah blah blah commonality blah blah blah empathy blah blah blah.

Evans thinks he's smart while babbling nonsensical wordsalad. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) September 11, 2018

Quite so! But "diversity" is required to play identity politics, soooo . . . — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) September 11, 2018

And that’s the only game the Left seems to be able to play.

Sad, ain’t it?

