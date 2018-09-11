The Left got their marching papers on Tucker Carlson it seems.

Remember when they did this same thing to Laura Ingraham? Anyone with a different view (which would be diversity of thought) must be DESTROYED or something.

Chris Evans (you know, Captain America?) tossed his ‘shield’ into the fray with a tweet slamming Tucker Carlson about his take on diversity, not even once seeing the irony of his own tweet.

What’s baffling is how anyone who plays Captain America could be so dense when it comes to America.

Wait, scratch that. Hollywood.

It’s actually not baffling at all.

Chris Loesch just OWNED him though.

We hope Chris kept his receipt.

And that’s the only game the Left seems to be able to play.

Sad, ain’t it?

