As Twitchy reported earlier, Chris Cillizza seriously stepped on his own … foot this morning with this fairly petty and melodramatic slam on Trump and 9/11:

No big deal — just the president of the United States watching a taped Fox Business Channel show on the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and with a massive hurricane moving toward the east coast… — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 11, 2018

Blah blah blah.

But you know, journalists don’t ever pick a political side or something.

Amber Athey just absolutely nuked him (this was REALLY good):

You might have a decent criticism here if @CNN weren't covering Trump's falling approval ratings while @VP was paying tribute to 9/11 victims at the Pentagon https://t.co/rQ3iSAySvE — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) September 11, 2018

Wait, what was CNN reporting on when Pence was paying tribute to victims of 9/11 at the Pentagon and with a major hurricane headed for the east coast?

Classssssssy, with an emphasis on a*sy.

Who are they losing ratings to now? NatGeo Wild? — Neil Dwyer (@NeilDwyer93) September 11, 2018

We heard an infomercial is beating them in certain portions of Montana.

Heh.

No one ever accused @cnn of overt patriotism. — Daniel Litwin (@dslitwin) September 11, 2018

Or of not being total hypocrites.

Do you think CNN & MSNBC are taking a day off for 9/11 from attacking POTUS? They are claiming that Trump is a bigger danger than islamic terrorism. Give me a break. It's because he makes fighting a priority that he wins unlike the only Republicans the MSM likes, those who lose. — Eliot Lewis (@MainLineEliot) September 11, 2018

Nah, if anything they are using 9/11 to attack Trump.

And good point.

CNN lost any moral ground — DW (@DWMIUS) September 11, 2018

Years and year ago.

Yup.

