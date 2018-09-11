As Twitchy reported earlier, Chris Cillizza seriously stepped on his own … foot this morning with this fairly petty and melodramatic slam on Trump and 9/11:

Blah blah blah.

But you know, journalists don’t ever pick a political side or something.

Amber Athey just absolutely nuked him (this was REALLY good):

Wait, what was CNN reporting on when Pence was paying tribute to victims of 9/11 at the Pentagon and with a major hurricane headed for the east coast?

Trending

Classssssssy, with an emphasis on a*sy.

We heard an infomercial is beating them in certain portions of Montana.

Heh.

Or of not being total hypocrites.

Nah, if anything they are using 9/11 to attack Trump.

And good point.

Years and year ago.

Yup.

Related:

REEEE! Chelsea Handler LOSES her sh*t after Susan Collins SLAMS Lefties for trying to bribe her to vote no on Kavanaugh

Now THAT’S bravery! Mike Rowe’s suggestion for who Nike should have used for their ‘Just Do It’ campaign is PERFECT

MIC DROP! Chris Loesch uses Chris Evans’ own tweet about diversity against him and it’s GLORIOUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 9-11Amber AtheyChris CillizzaTrump