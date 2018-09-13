That moment when you see an elected official excuse the horrible, gross, and threatening behavior his GOP colleagues are being targeted with because they will likely vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Democrats.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware was on with Chuck Todd, and when he was asked about the harassment senators like Susan Collins and her staff have received he excused it because, in his little mind, he seems to think the people doing the harassing are actually the victims.

Or something.

Watch.

Democrat Sen defends “well justified” harassment of GOP Senators over Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/ZTtrBUGHsJ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 13, 2018

OMG NO NOT THAT! A SCOTUS judge who will adhere to the Constitution?!

Hey, at least he admitted a lot of this hate and ridiculousness is because it’s Trump who nominated Kavanaugh, not the judge himself.

BTW, harassment is never justified, Chris. That’s why it’s called HARASSMENT.

There is no justification. These people who are supposed to be representing America, are thugs in suits. Inexcusable. — CitizensReferendum (@CitizensRef) September 13, 2018

Nope.

And yup.

I’m disgusted with the left justifying this ridiculous behavior. — Kalah Love (@KalahD) September 13, 2018

It’s pretty gross and you know if the tables were turned and people were threatening Democrats it would be all about the HATE SPEECH.

I’m sure Chuck Todd will get to the bottom of it. 😂😂😂 — Johnny (@johnnynats) September 13, 2018

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, THAT was funny.

Well justified???? WTH — Tippy FelzenStein (@Seaphre) September 13, 2018

The Democrats will never apologize, not even for the most outrageous behavior. They want power by any means necessary. — Teddy Ballgame (@TeddyBallgame04) September 13, 2018

Ultimately that’s what it boils down to.

By any means necessary.

