Only the New York Times could get away with publishing a garbagey ‘anonymous’ op-ed supposedly written by someone in the Trump administration. Heck, Chelsea Handler could have written that piece of nonsense …

Wait, never mind.

The piece is actually written in complete sentences so Chelsea is definitely OUT.

But seriously, if we released an op-ed by an anonymous source, morons would come out of the woodwork to screech at us about using an anonymous source. Then they’d whine that we use TOO MANY CAPITAL LETTERS in our headlines but that’s another story.

Brit Hume truly nailed it:

Re: NYT op-ed. If you’re in the Trump admin seeking to restrain his most reckless impulses, you’re doing the Lord’s work. If you write an anonymous article attacking him and taking credit for the administration’s achievements, you’re not. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 5, 2018

Bingo.

And per usual when Brit gets REAL the Resistance just can’t deal (check out our RHYMING game):

@brithume , you are really part of this problem. Either you do not understand the horrible situation We the People (USA) are faced with the Trump Presidency, or you are a co -conspirator in this disaster! @BillKristol @ananavarro @thehill — Chuck C Campbell (@chuckccampbell) September 6, 2018

Screech screech! And look, he tagged Bill Kristol and Ana Navarro to tattle on Brit.

Adorbs.

No one in that administration is doing the Lord's work, pal. — Matt Conroy (@TheVipersNest) September 6, 2018

Yeah, pal.

We have separation of church and state. The Lord is in one's heart. Not in the govt. — BlueButterfly (@Honeycombe888) September 6, 2018

Huh?

Above all else, you gotta get those tax cuts, right homey? Those tax cuts right there are the Lord's work for sure! — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) September 6, 2018

Yup. So?

HA!

TAX CUTS ARE THE DEBIL.

*eye roll*

Please, if we STOP using religious overtones and innuendo when referencing important governmental issues we just MIGHT have a shot at separating church // state. Hint: that’s where all the trouble starts. @FFRF — Mary Fitzgerald (@Gimmeedaball) September 6, 2018

Wow, if you really want to freak the Resistance out all you need to do is mention the Lord.

Heh.

You know what, WE can’t even.

Related:

ON FIRE! Dana Loesch BLISTERS Jack and takes his BS ‘algorithm’ excuse for censoring the Right APART

WTF is he even TALKING about? Ron Perlman really stepped on his own … foot with this Kavanaugh HOT TAKE

WhatEVER harpy! Jennifer Rubin’s nasty attack on Ben Sasse BITES her right in her Conservative wannabe a*s