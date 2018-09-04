Just a day before Ben Sasse kicked ALL sorts of arse during the Kavanaugh hearing, Jennifer Rubin wrote an entire piece shaming him, calling him a subject of ridicule from the Democrats.

Because you know, Dems usually hold Republicans in such high regard.

She really is awful.

Sasse is now the subject of ridicule from Ds and private eye-rolling from right-leaning pundits for his penchant for grand, empty pronouncements and complete deference to the WH. https://t.co/cxLRxKSkYm — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 4, 2018

From the Washington Post:

Sasse is now the subject of ridicule from Democrats and private eye-rolling from right-leaning pundits for his penchant for grand, empty pronouncements and complete deference to the White House. If he wants to take the challenge to align himself with something bigger and better than his own career and the survival of the Trumpian GOP, he can lead one or more actions. To quote President George W. Bush, “We are better than this. America is better than this.” But is Sasse?

Oh FFS.

Raise your hand if you think it’s past time for Jennifer Rubin to admit she’s a freakin’ Democrat.

Since you know Sasse is often anti-Trump, you are making a fool of journalism. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) September 4, 2018

She’s making a fool of herself as well.

You are not a "right-leaning pundit." And no one cares if the Ds are rolling their eyes. It's their shameful antics that bothers Sasse and should bother everyone else. — International House of Bencakes (@Bennettruth) September 4, 2018

Ben seemed AOK to us today.

*shrug*

Said otherwise fake Conservative, Rubin, knows everything that Sasse said was 100% accurate, as she wants her low information leftist base to think otherwise. — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) September 4, 2018

She’s really pandering hard these days.

It’s kinda sad, right?

I take that you disagree with him, thus you ridicule, grandstand & show your derrière. — Claire Beauchamp (@cbfrasier13) September 4, 2018

Oui oui, she did.

Too bad he’s right you harpy https://t.co/7JBD2FL3s7 — Christmas Red 🎄 (@jswifty250) September 4, 2018

Annnnnnnd curtain.

