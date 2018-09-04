Years ago, when Harry Reid basically nuked the filibuster Republicans warned Democrats not to do it, because eventually, they wouldn’t be the majority party anymore. But did they listen?

Nope.

Do they ever listen?

Nope nope.

So ultimately, no matter how good these speeches are from Cruz and Sasse are (and boy howdy!), the senator owning the Libs the MOST when it comes to Kavanaugh is actually one of their own and not even in the room.

And that’s Harry Reid.

Friendly reminder the Dems can do nothing to stop Kavanaugh Thank you, Harry Reid! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 4, 2018

Whoohoo!

We should start a holiday.

HA HA HA HA HA.

They’re so mad and they can’t do a thing about it.

Elections have consequences — Brett, Media Manalyst (@steveislouder) September 4, 2018

Remember when Obama said that?

He also said if you don’t like something then go win an election.

His legacy will be the right using his own quotes to destroy the Left over and over again. Thanks Obama!

I think we need to make Harry Reid Day a National Holiday!! — Heroin Harry (@RyanFree18) September 4, 2018

See? We agree.

Lol @SenatorReid truly is the greatest liberal owning enabler of all times — jack bree (@JackBored) September 4, 2018

Indeed. We should definitely send him a trophy.

And more than just a participation one at that.

Who else has owned the Libs so much for so long?

Related:

DAMN SON! Ted Cruz DISMANTLES Senate Dems and their whining about missing Kavanaugh docs (watch)

D’OH! Sen. Dianne Feinstein accidentally ADMITS she fears Kavanaugh will enforce the Constitution

Useful IDIOT –> Alyssa Milano’s tweet begging people to stop Kavanaugh and SAVE America BACKFIRES hilariously