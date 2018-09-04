Senator Ted Cruz came out swinging earlier today at the Kavanaugh hearing, especially about the talking point that Democrats haven’t been allowed to see certain magical documents that won’t convince them to vote yes anyway.

Tune in now to my Facebook page to watch my opening statement at today's @senjudiciary hearing on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to #SCOTUS. Watch live here –> https://t.co/XLV0LDBT14 pic.twitter.com/tiwAxGaHrE — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 4, 2018

‘We know every Democrat on this Committee is voting no. They’ve announced ahead of time so the documents don’t matter … what it is about is politics. It’s about Senate Democrats re-litigating the 2016 election.’

Anyone with half a brain can tell Democrats are just trying to stall on the off chance they can take the Senate. Which is adorable in a sad way when you think about it.

Ted Cruz’s opening statement, puncturing Democrats’ complaints about documents, is really excellent. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 4, 2018

Isn't it amazing that facts do matter. The false statements the Democrats are making doesn't stand the truth test when all have said and agreed prior to hearing to oppose him. — Gene Gilbert (@GGeneGilbert) September 4, 2018

Cruz would be a phenomenal justice.

Elections have consequences — Chris (@CGismo1) September 4, 2018

I hope Texas Voters are watching b/c this is exactly why Ted Cruze is the right Vote for TX US Senator! He knows the Constitution, he is committed to fighting to protect it for Texas & ALL Americans! The Democrat Beto O'Rourke only know the wrong side of the law! Cruz is good! — Luv America (@Brainykid2010) September 4, 2018

Cruz should absolutely run bits and pieces of this for his campaign, Beto won’t know what hit him.

