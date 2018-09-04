Senator Ted Cruz came out swinging earlier today at the Kavanaugh hearing, especially about the talking point that Democrats haven’t been allowed to see certain magical documents that won’t convince them to vote yes anyway.

Watch:

‘We know every Democrat on this Committee is voting no. They’ve announced ahead of time so the documents don’t matter … what it is about is politics. It’s about Senate Democrats re-litigating the 2016 election.’

Holy.

Hell.

This was damn good.

Trending

And spot on.

Anyone with half a brain can tell Democrats are just trying to stall on the off chance they can take the Senate. Which is adorable in a sad way when you think about it.

Right?!

Cruz would be a phenomenal justice.

Just sayin’.

Yup.

Cruz should absolutely run bits and pieces of this for his campaign, Beto won’t know what hit him.

Hell yeah.

Related:

RUH-ROH blue wave! Even CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin is poo-pooing poll that has Dems winning the House

D’OH! Sen. Dianne Feinstein accidentally ADMITS she fears Kavanaugh will enforce the Constitution

Useful IDIOT –> Alyssa Milano’s tweet begging people to stop Kavanaugh and SAVE America BACKFIRES hilariously

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsKavanaughTed CruzTrump