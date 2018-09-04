Man, Ron Perlman had a lot to say about Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP today.

Although truth be told, if you really sit and try to make heads or tails of this tweet it may actually cause you a small aneurysm.

Awww and Ron tried so hard to sound like he actually understands what’s happening during the Kavanaugh hearing.

Poor guy.

It’s all been a show because Democrats ultimately know they can’t really do much to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation, thanks to Harry Reid. So it’s super important for them to all act like they’re doing everything they can to stop him, so when he is confirmed they can campaign on the noise they made at a hearing that really means nothing.

Wheeeee politics!

Talk about a clown show.

Trending

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS AN UNDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR.

Or even an unindicted co-conspirator for that matter.

Heh.

And if you thought Ron’s tweet was sad, check out the people commenting on it:

Has this guy heard of Hillary Clinton? Asking for a friend.

Read another damn book, will ya’?

Ask Harry.

HA HA HA HA HA

Right.

Except that whole winning an election thing.

Related:

WhatEVER harpy! Jennifer Rubin’s nasty attack on Ben Sasse BITES her right in her Conservative wannabe a*s

YOU’RE WELCOME! Comfortably Smug reminds Libs which senator actually OWNS THEM with Kavanaugh

DAMN SON! Ted Cruz DISMANTLES Senate Dems and their whining about missing Kavanaugh docs (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: KavanaughRon Perlman