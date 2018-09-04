Man, Ron Perlman had a lot to say about Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP today.

Although truth be told, if you really sit and try to make heads or tails of this tweet it may actually cause you a small aneurysm.

This most current clown show in the Senate, all this jockeying re: Kavanaugh, has revealed what is regrettably an immutable truth: the GOP has devolved into a bunch of thugs that will rig even the duties the Constitution has laid out to win a fight they would otherwise lose. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 4, 2018

Awww and Ron tried so hard to sound like he actually understands what’s happening during the Kavanaugh hearing.

Poor guy.

The only proof that a reasonable person that is not politicalized is the Democrats are obstructing the process by requesting documents that have no bearing on his ability as a judge, and more documents ever requested just to slow down the process as Senator Schumer has instructed — Richard Lemorie (@RLemorie) September 4, 2018

It’s all been a show because Democrats ultimately know they can’t really do much to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation, thanks to Harry Reid. So it’s super important for them to all act like they’re doing everything they can to stop him, so when he is confirmed they can campaign on the noise they made at a hearing that really means nothing.

Wheeeee politics!

Talk about a clown show.

Not 1 Republican, NOT 1, has mentioned that the current holder of the title potus is an UNIDICTED CO-CONSPIRITOR in a series of FELONIES not excluding TREASON, and has nominated a Supreme Coirt Justice who believes HE CAN’T BE TOUCHED! NOT AN AMERICA FOUGHT AND BLED FOR. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 4, 2018

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS AN UNDICTED CO-CONSPIRATOR.

Or even an unindicted co-conspirator for that matter.

Heh.

And if you thought Ron’s tweet was sad, check out the people commenting on it:

Ron, they haven't said it, because they don't care as long as there isn't a (D) next to his name. They are above the law, untouchable. They want to forward their agenda at the cost of all American citizens. This is an abomination of our processes and rules. — Stephen Berryman (@Yeti_sGG) September 4, 2018

Has this guy heard of Hillary Clinton? Asking for a friend.

This is the very reason why I will be switching party affiliations. He whose name is not worth mentioning has betrayed the trust of the people of this nation. — Christina Wallace (@rabidgreyhound6) September 4, 2018

Read another damn book, will ya’?

Why does a single political party get to determine what evidence we see or cannot see when choosing a lifetime appointment to our nation's highest court?! Please explain to me, GOP, how this is democracy and a government of the people, by the people, and FOR THE PEOLPE! — Curtis Ostler (@Curtis_Ostler) September 4, 2018

Ask Harry.

HA HA HA HA HA

Ultimately, we may fight and bleed to bring that America back. — A-aron (@Uteonymous) September 4, 2018

Right.

Time for Dems to flip it all and add a couple justices to the court. Nothing stopping us from doing this! — 🌊Baja Doll🌊 (@Baja_Doll) September 4, 2018

Except that whole winning an election thing.

