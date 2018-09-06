Yesterday during his testimony in front of Congress, besides looking like a super skinny Wolfman Jack, Jack explained to several elected officials who quite honestly seemed absolutely clueless about social media that the censoring of the Right on his platform was due to an ALGORITHM GONE WILD.

K.

Tell us another one, Jack.

Anyone who has been locked or suspended knows Jack was only telling a half-truth when it comes to censorship, especially with the gross and obvious bias we’ve seen over the years. More conservative-leaning accounts have been suspended for using the word, ‘pansy,’ while people like Ron Perlman and Kathy Griffin write HORRIBLE things with zero consequences.

That is not just an algorithm.

Dana Loesch though had perhaps the best evidence that proved Jack was full of BS:

A question for @Jack: I’d like to know why Twitter ignored a grand jury subpoena and refused to release info in my stalking case while simultaneously cooperating with Eichenwald. Same time, and we’re both in Dallas: https://t.co/P3XBMpk7or — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 5, 2018

This is sort of an inconvenient truth, eh Jack?

It isn’t just algorithms, etc. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 5, 2018

Nope.

Not at all.

There are no standards and practices & the enforcement of TOS is entirely inconsistent. Twitter’s refusal to cooperate in one case & not the other (wherein I had to call police to my house at midnight because we believed the perpetrator was nearby) seems entirely partisan. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 5, 2018

Truly. One need only look at any blue check Lefty’s timeline to see the obvious bias.

I think we know the answer to that question don't we Jack? Mr. Bias himself — bill campbell (@vafordman) September 5, 2018

Yup.

I thought that’s what all the guns were for, coupled with small government so you could handle this yourself? Armed society is a polite society? No? — BillH (@mrhortywho) September 5, 2018

These. People.

What we really need is flamethrowers so we can burn down the field of straw men you just assembled. — Ben (@BenHowe) September 5, 2018

Ben Howe with the assist.

😂😂 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 5, 2018

And speaking of LOL …

This is a text that is attempted murder. If you were threatened with bodily harm in a like fashion I would expect Twitter to act in the same manner — julesob66 (@julesob661) September 5, 2018

Sending Eichenwald an animated gif was attempted murder?

Alrighty then.

Because @jack is incapable of doing his job. — LynnetteDaS (@FabulousVPOE) September 5, 2018

People are definitely starting to wonder. If you were able to sit through his testimony (and full transparency, this editor lasted maybe a half hour), you realize that Jack either doesn’t really know what’s going on at his own company OR he can’t seem to control what’s going on at his own company.

Either way, Twitter has some serious ‘splainin’ to do, especially with cases like Dana’s.

