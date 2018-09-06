Sen. Dianne Feinstein, for some reason, decided to get into it with Brett Kavanaugh yesterday about semi-automatic firearms and as we all know, he made her look like the uninformed, hysterical harpy we know her to be.

Sorry not sorry, Kamala, if you all act like hysterical harpies you’re going to get called hysterical harpies.

To add insult to injury, Kimberley Strassel embarrassed Dianne further on Twitter:

People are allowed their own opinions on guns, but not their facts. Yes, Senator Feinstein, semi-automatic firearms are commonly used. Even if you have never met people outside of San Francisco who commonly use them. #Kavanaugh — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 5, 2018

Dianne, you can have your own opinions but not your own facts.

Damn. You know that stung.

I like how she kept saying “assault weapons,” and Kavanaugh kept calling them by their legal (and accurate) definition of semi-auto. — Andra Marquardt (@almarquardt) September 5, 2018

Hey now, it’s hard to keep up that narrative. Give Dianne some props here.

Heh.

How anyone can vote NO on this man is well beyond rational thought and logic. — Gary R Brooks (@forexbomb) September 5, 2018

That means every Democrat will be voting no then.

But we already knew that, they’ve been telling us as much for months.

It appeared Sen Feinstein was having a senior moment. But it is the Liberal agenda. Judge #Kavanaugh handled it well. — Brian Dreyer (@Bwdreyer) September 6, 2018

A senior moment.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

And probably.

I guess she thinks people own them but just keep ‘em in the closet – they don’t “use” them apparently. — Jay McConville (@GoJayVA) September 5, 2018

These are the same people who blame the firearm when there is any shooting so … not the brightest bulbs.

So true; she is fighting a flawed definition. Each year, millions of Americans head into nature to hunt. Most will use a semi-auto shotgun, rifle or pistol; they are legally allowed to do so and 99.9999% will not ever use a gun for an illegal purpose. — TomGTR (@TomGTR) September 5, 2018

‘Nuff said.

