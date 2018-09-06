Sen. Dianne Feinstein, for some reason, decided to get into it with Brett Kavanaugh yesterday about semi-automatic firearms and as we all know, he made her look like the uninformed, hysterical harpy we know her to be.

Sorry not sorry, Kamala, if you all act like hysterical harpies you’re going to get called hysterical harpies.

To add insult to injury, Kimberley Strassel embarrassed Dianne further on Twitter:

Dianne, you can have your own opinions but not your own facts.

Damn. You know that stung.

Hey now, it’s hard to keep up that narrative. Give Dianne some props here.

Heh.

That means every Democrat will be voting no then.

But we already knew that, they’ve been telling us as much for months.

A senior moment.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

And probably.

These are the same people who blame the firearm when there is any shooting so … not the brightest bulbs.

‘Nuff said.

