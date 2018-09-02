Nobody attracts the crazies quite like Dana Loesch.

It’s probably because they can’t stand that she’s informed, clever, lovely and unshakeable. We have seen disgusting POS trolls threaten her children and yet she still stands. So it should come as no surprise that when blue check Natalie Morales trolled her over a 10-year-old tweet that things didn’t go so great for her …

Is it because a lot of them are able to vote ? https://t.co/lr1drfKgqA — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 1, 2018

After a while, you’ve got to wonder if folks like Natalie ever get tired of being made to look foolish. You’d think they’d eventually figure out that attacking Dana is never a good idea.

You responded to a 10 year old Tweet. Stalker much? 😂 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 1, 2018

It is pretty damn weird.

Holy shizzle!😂 — Shari (@jdhlsc169) September 1, 2018

What she said.

I can’t imagine spending a Saturday afternoon going back 10 years through someone’s timeline. That’s crazypants. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 1, 2018

Triple-dipped in psycho.

It’s crazy to spend a Saturday afternoon doing anything other than lobbying for the never ending slaughter of innocent children. You rock! — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) September 1, 2018

These effing people.

I don’t work for Planned Parenthood. Have a great night! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 1, 2018

Boom.

Double boom.

Actually, this may be the rare but cherished triple boom.

Exactly.

Natalie responded.

Ah, your bullshit was making the rounds and I didn’t look at the date. But YOU responded to a RT about a ten year old Tweet so I guess maybe it was a lil triggering for you? Do you still hate teenagers? Cause I feel like a lot of teenagers certainly have an opinion about you. https://t.co/k2t8IXoMzR — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 1, 2018

*sigh*

She might as well have said, ‘I know you are but what am I’?

You’ve gotta bring your A-game with Dana.

You wanted a response, which suggests you’re the triggered party. Didn’t realize I occupied so much of your headspace! Have a great night! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 1, 2018

Bye now!

Heh.

Brutal yet perfect.

