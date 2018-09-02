When you read this RIDICULOUS tweet from Kamala Harris, remember she was the Attorney General of California.

Which says SO MUCH about that state, don’t ya’ think?

Remember that this president is an unindicted co-conspirator in a felony criminal investigation and should not have the ability to appoint someone to a lifetime position on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh's hearing should be delayed until the investigation is resolved. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 2, 2018

Huh?

You guys have seen that new talking point from the Left, correct? The one where they call Trump an ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ which basically doesn’t mean a damn thing BUT it sounds super important if you’re a dunce who votes for people like Kamala in the first place. It sounds like Trump is guilty and nope … it’s just a big ol’ lie in another desperate attempt to stall Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Gross, ain’t she?

A sitting U.S. Senator is literally lying to Americans here: https://t.co/vrmnvxxUzL — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 2, 2018

No shame.

And speaking of no shame …

Heh.

Just stop. — Francesca 🍷 (@TheFrancescaF) September 2, 2018

But then what would we write about?

There’s always Ron Perlman and Chelsea Handler …

What are you, a baby? — Plastic Straw Rebel (@corrcomm) September 2, 2018

More papers made available regarding Kavanaugh than any previous Supreme Court Justice candidate.https://t.co/f9D8cKUwid — SpeakingDuck (@sttngduck) September 2, 2018

Oops.

What are you taking about ? Do you even have a clue as to how uninformed you look, sad — Mac_in_FL (@_mcdowellb) September 2, 2018

And you're an imbecile. — R.A. Everett ⚾ (@IdleRumors) September 2, 2018

You’re nuts — KJoy (@Kjoyfully1) September 2, 2018

Seems we’ve found Kamala’s fan club.

You literally used the word "unindicted." In the meantime, you have 300+ opinions to review, assuming you haven't already. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) September 2, 2018

What utter rubbish. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) September 2, 2018

What she said.

When will it get resolved? When you finally find something? What if you never do? 6 more years when his 2 terms are up? Kavanaugh is getting appointed next week, like it or not. — craig beckstrom (@craigbeckstrom) September 2, 2018

Paging Harry Reid.

That will never NOT be funny.

