If you hate Trump SO MUCH that you think any picture including Bill Clinton, let alone one that was taken at John McCain’s funeral, somehow illustrates ‘decency’, it might be time to put the Twitter down.

Looking at you, Jeff Flake.

Jeff’s last name suits him.

That is all.

Seriously, c’mon. Can we stop pretending this funeral was some sort of political debate and just leave the hot takes at the proverbial Twitter door? We GET what Jeff wants to do here, he’s pretending that the people pictured are somehow decent and Trump isn’t.

And he could be right … but Clinton? REALLY DUDE?

There is a literally a rapist in this picture. Are you insane? #DecencyMyAss https://t.co/6WsN6pxTri — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 2, 2018

Is he insane?

We’re starting to wonder.

Then again, politics has a way of making us all a little insane.

Heh.

This is just anothet fine example of “birds of a feather flocking together.” It has nothing to do with common decency. — I ♥ LIBERTY (@GetReal1953) September 2, 2018

According to @AP , what your looking at is the “Nation’s Political Elite”! 😂😂… I think that speaks volumes of both AP & this cast of characters! #LegendsInTheirOwnMinds — Rob Blair (@Mountaineer2013) September 2, 2018

Elite in their own minds indeed.

Or ‘the swamp’ as some call them.

That group of folks sitting in the pew is a huge part of the reason WHY we have Trump.

Sorry, not sorry.

Related:

He’s DEAD Jim! CNN Analyst has his a*s HANDED to him after picking fight with Byron York AND Brit Hume

WHAT was he THINKING?! LOL! Beto O’Rourke’s pic-tweet proves the guy has ZERO self-awareness