As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Sharyl Attkisson took the media’s divisive rhetoric apart, encouraging people to turn their computers off, get out of big cities, and look around at real communities in this country. She wrote that people are actually fine and that all races are living and working together without any strife …

It was a pretty epic tweet.

Turn off computer, news, social media. Get outside the biggest cities. Most ppl r actually just fine. All races, types living/working together with surprisingly little strife. There are people who want us to live in the artificial reality they create/control. Don't fall for it. https://t.co/LX3rPEr8CY — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 27, 2018

And since she had the AUDACITY to claim all races are getting along, trolls stormed her timeline to call her a racist.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write these tweets.

That's a damn lie Susan. White folks pretend to work and live together with us til they gather round the dinner table. — Melanin✊🏾soul (@iraizehell) August 29, 2018

Umm … wut?

And Susan?

1. Who’s Susan? 2. I think it’s inappropriate to generalize about people based on race. Maybe it’s ok with you though. 3. Your tweet is off the point — but I take your point. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

We’re not entirely sure how Sharyl could make out ANY point in that nonsense but that’s why she’s the famous journalist and this editor just writes about her.

Heh.

Says the wealthy white woman living in DC. Everything is just fine? What a privileged view — Samantha Laughlin (@ChiTownSam723) August 29, 2018

She said get out of bigger cities, which would include D.C. but ALRIGHTY then.

How inappropriately racial and presumptuous. Plus… pic.twitter.com/VAJDkQgg1a — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

Bingo.

We. Are. Not. Fine. — Yo yMisKosas (@Yoymiskosas) August 28, 2018

Yes. We. Are.

And yet people are getting along fine despite their differences in most workplaces and neighborhoods across USA every day. Which is the point. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 28, 2018

It is ironic because you think you’re killing it (and your defensiveness replying to everyone telling you that you’re incorrect should show otherwise). — wine glass woman (@boootiques) August 29, 2018

Man.

Sorry, no. 😉 And "everyone" isn't saying I'm incorrect. Maybe so if you don't get outside of this corner of Twitter. Again, part of the point I made. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

*this is literally killing it, FYI*

I didn’t say EVERYONE SAID you were wrong, I clearly said you’re replying to EVERYONE WHO IS TELLING YOU YOU’RE INCORRECT (did you really need me to clarify this for you?). Have a good night, Sharyl, you don’t know everything. — wine glass woman (@boootiques) August 29, 2018

Whoa-oh, not the CAPS LOCK.

I agree with you; I don't know much. (But I do think the original tweet that somehow tweaked you was correct..) Have a good night, too! In all seriousness, thanks for being fairly civil. Many people aren't on Twitter. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

I’m not a “man” and I’m still refuting your original point that’s there’s no racism in big cities and we all “usually get along fine”. Nah, some people are racist fucks, and some people like you ignore it because you have the luxury to do so. — wine glass woman (@boootiques) August 29, 2018

We’re so confused. ROFL.

My goodness I never said any such thing in my original tweet. And you are still making inappropriate racial generalizations. (I thought you went to bed!) 😉 — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

To paraphrase the awesome band Living Color, which way to your America? Cause for so many ppl it has never been fine, really trust me on this. — Arthur Vincie (@chaoticsequence) August 28, 2018

Most people live and work harmoniously side by side every day in the USA. The point I originally made has been utterly proven by this thread. Trust me on this. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

People on the Left can’t accept that people of all colors, sexes, creeds, and ability do indeed work and live side-by-side without strife, every day, because their entire narrative is built and based on the idea of identity politics.

No wonder Sharyl’s tweet made them so mad.

Truth hurts

Which is why it is important to highlight the measurable rise in hate crimes and literal Nazi activity. It's easy to ignore if it's not affecting "you and yours".

But it is affecting us, all of us. Whether you admit it or not. — Jen (@kitchenhawk) August 29, 2018

Your notion of the world is not necessarily the same as everyone else's and there are a lot of people using social media and news to manipulate the view. Whether you know it or not. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

Boom.

What you see outside of the South and major cities on the east coast is a lack of Black ppl. That’s why you say there is little strife. Must be nice for you to live outside the biggest cities and only see 5 of us out of every 100 ppl in your town. That’s your reality. pic.twitter.com/Jv0qEv4Emx — Chocolate Boy Wonder (@IAmLeoGlaze) August 29, 2018

So you're saying, as if you know me, that my views and comments are racially based. Sounds like another inappropriate generalization of "other" people. You're free to be stereotype etc I just don't typically welcome it on my social media. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

They’re doing exactly the opposite of what her original tweet said to do because she threatened their agenda.

*shrug*

You put your opinion out there. I provided context. Whether you like it or not, lack of Black ppl in most places allow you to have that opinion. Further you get away from large cities, less likely you are to encounter POC. Blk ppl moved to large cities, white ppl created suburbs. — Chocolate Boy Wonder (@IAmLeoGlaze) August 29, 2018

Please re-read your tweet where you spoke of me, personally. I don't dispute your right to do it, it's just that it seems to be the go-to on this thread and it's not necessarily productive. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

She said please.

"get outside the biggest cities" told me everything i needed to know about the propaganda to expect. you are literally the person who wants others to live in an artificial world. maybe u thought u were saying something positive, but it's so vicious a lie that it shocks me. — Jon Henry (@JonHenryMusic) August 29, 2018

If it shocks you, maybe you–too–should consider spending less time on social media and more out in the real world. Just a thought. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) August 29, 2018

Just a thought.

