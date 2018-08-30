Chuck Todd apparently thinks making fun of people with mental illness is a clever way to subtweet the masses and their ‘conspiracy theories’.

I miss the days when people muttered nutty conspiracy theories to themselves while meandering down a sidewalk. Now they share it on Twitter w/millions of followers and for some reason some folks amplify it. Treat these tweets the way you’d treat the sidewalk mumbler, look away — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) August 30, 2018

Welp, if anyone knows about conspiracy theories it’s Chuck.

We’re fairly certain he was making a dig at Trump but if you think about it, this guy works for MSNBC … was this a Mea Culpa?

JUST KIDDING. Like his brethren in the traditional media, he thinks he’s above those nutty people with their conspiracy theories, he’d never have the guts to take a look at himself and his profession in the mirror.

Absolutely. So when do we all start looking away from Chuck’s tweets? Oh, wait, he doesn’t want THAT. Just those other nutty conspiracy tweets.

What do we do when unaccountable media corporations broadcast wacky "Russian" collusion theories relentlessly? — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) August 30, 2018

Paging Lanny Davis.

I miss the days before @chucktodd at least Tim Russett was half way descent. — Thomas Strock (@StrockThomas) August 30, 2018

Take your own advice. — miz justice (@msjustice2) August 30, 2018

Kinda of like what your network reports! That’s why I flip to a different channel! BTW, what u do is more dangerous, u have become the new pied piper leading the people where u want them to go! — manxman (@ManxmanPlaso) August 30, 2018

You talking about CNN and MSNBC reporters? — Jason (@UCCowboy) August 30, 2018

You have a hand in this. Consider the people you’ve brought on as guests when you could have featured sane, educated experts to inform the public. — MM Wilson (@ememwilson123) August 30, 2018

Yup, Chuck ticked everyone off with this tweet, even the resist-types.

So are you saying we shouldn't believe anything the media is saying? — Stryker (@us_stryker21) August 30, 2018

That works for us.

