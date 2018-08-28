With tweets like this one, we’re shocked Boston Review doesn’t have a blue check.

(•_•)

<) )╯Having a child

/ (•_•)

( (> like heterosexuality

/ (•_•)

<) )> is a very stupid idea

/ https://t.co/AmQQu4vpSG — Boston Review (@BostonReview) August 28, 2018

From Boston Review:

Having a child, like heterosexuality, is a very stupid idea. It will not end well—for you, your friends, the planet. Others may applaud and encourage you. Do not be deceived: they are just being nice. Children are a cancer. Shulamith Firestone’s program in The Dialectic of Sex (1970) isn’t just insane for wanting to outsource childbirth to the machines. The automation of gestational labor is a modest proposal next to the notion that humankind should be reproducing at all. What’s crazier, believing in people pods or just believing in people? Compare Valerie Solanas in the SCUM Manifesto (1967), skeptical of even her own plan for cybernetic parthenogenesis: “Why should there be future generations? What is their purpose?”

Ok, true story, that’s as far as we could get into the piece without throwing up all over our keyboard.

This is so stupid, stupid people look at it and say, ‘Damn, that’s stupid.’

That or they’re just desperate for attention … maybe a little bit of both.

Hey, it worked.

Just here for the ratio. — What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) August 28, 2018

Us too.

Go jump in a lake. — The Thread Jeweler (@heartsabustin) August 28, 2018

ZZZZZzzzzzzz — David V. Johnson (@contrarianp) August 28, 2018

But they’re EDGY man!

What the actual hell does this mean? — Stephen (@niezawislosc) August 28, 2018

What does this even mean? — KC Davis (@KayCee4TN) August 28, 2018

Not a damn thing.

Not deleting your account is a stupid idea. — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) August 28, 2018

Exactly the face we made when we read it.

Well, when we read part of it.

SO BAD.

Related:

‘WTF did I just READ?! LOL!’ Alyssa Milano tweets about what it means to be a Democrat AND we’re officially dead

WOMP WOMP: Kimberley Strassel writes about a Dossier debunked and how the Left will LOSE the impeachment fight AGAIN

WHOA! No biggie, just a Chinese-owned company hacked Hillary’s private server while she was SOS and obtained her emails