Seems the Left has moved on from Russian collusion to Michael Cohen being that one piece that will finally give them the proof they need to impeach Trump. The only problem is, the Cohen case seems more and more likely to be another big ol’ nothing-burger.

The kind the Left has been choking down for months now.

Kimberley Strassel summed it up perfectly:

A Dossier Debunking: His lawyer says the Steele claims about Michael Cohen are false. https://t.co/0CImKECMWD via @WSJOpinion — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 28, 2018

From the Wall Street Journal:

Michael Cohen’s accusations have replaced Russian collusion as Washington’s reason-du-jour to impeach Donald Trump, which may explain why few are reporting that Mr. Cohen has cast further doubt on what was supposedly a key piece of collusion evidence.

In other words … womp womp.

The Left loses again.

They’d be better off to admit the main reason they want Trump impeached in the first place is that he won. That’s it. Odds are these same harpies would be going after any GOP who had beat their queen in 2016.

#CNNaSlogan Be all that you can’t be. — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) August 28, 2018

How much, if anything, can we expect to learn today about Ohr's testimony? — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) August 28, 2018

We’re not holding our breath.

I suspect that dossier claims about Cohen were known to be false from the start, but his name was included in the dossier as a way to give future investigators carte blanche to look into the Trump-Cohen relationship. — Joe (@DangerProbe) August 28, 2018

It’s starting to feel like the Left is so desperate to get Trump out of office that they’re throwing crap at the wall and hoping something finally sticks.

Without realizing they have truly become the boy who cried wolf.

First it was Russia.

Then it was Stormy.

Then it was Russia again.

Then it was Manafort.

And then it was Russia.

Now it’s Cohen.

And none of it pans out.

We almost feel sorry for them.

Almost.

Lanny Davis his lawyer? — Hey Hey Juvat (@HeyJuvat) August 28, 2018

Hilarious, ain’t it?

Related:

WHOA! No biggie, just a Chinese-owned company hacked Hillary’s private server while she was SOS and obtained her emails

‘GREAT comeback’! Sharyl Attkisson WIPES THE FLOOR with Media Matters ‘senior fellow’ for trying to SMEAR her

BOOMITY! Must-read thread takes SJWs APART for blaming acts of mass violence on ‘toxic masculinity’