As more and more SJWs/feminists (the same thing?) come out of the woodwork blaming the Jacksonville shooting on ‘toxic masculinity’ (right after we spent days listening to them insist Mollie Tibbett’s death was due to the same thing), a thread examining their go-to scapegoat is just what sane people needed to read.

Thank goodness @Patriot_Musket took it upon himself to take them and their silly narrative APART tweet by tweet.

See for yourself.

Modern feminism likes to blame acts of mass violence on toxic masculinity, while I blame modern feminism for making masculinity toxic. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 28, 2018

Sounds like it’s a cyclical thing.

We got ya’.

At its core, masculinity is nurturing and protective of life. All life. And yet the modern feminist seeks to strip out the finer points of masculinity and send it underground. And so there it goes…to fester. To twist and become something it is not. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 28, 2018

In other words, SJWs shame men for being men.

Imagine you are a 15 year old boy today, raging with masculine hormones all the while modern feminism is telling them that they must not be what everything inside them says they must. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 28, 2018

And so the 15 year old retreats inside of himself, into online gaming worlds, or into Reddit or Twitter or whatever and he festers. His feminist inputs dueling with his masculine DNA. A conflict not understood because it is not studied. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 28, 2018

Because any young man who complains is accused of having privilege and then disregarded.

Bingo.

And he emerges as a monster. A masculine creature who has been stripped of all the finer points of masculinity; primary among those being the instinctual need to cherish, protect, and nurture the herd around him. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 28, 2018

And then the modern feminist points to this creature they have themselves created, point to him, and cite him as an example of what men must not become. And they are right. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) August 28, 2018

So in essence, SJWs create their own monsters and then complain about the monsters they created.

How convenient.

This editor has a son just starting middle school, and it’s not the toxic masculinity she worries about … it’s the toxic environment being created by feminists and SJWs framing men in general as toxic. It’s a scary time to be a mom of a son.

Related:

OMG he’s gonna cry! Mark Dice’s video of Brian Stelter ’emotionally falling apart’ is the stuff of social media LEGEND

Investigate an econ book would ya’?! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s list of things she’ll ‘investigate the GOP’ for BACKFIRES

WHOOPSIE! Mollie Hemingway brutally DRAGS CNN over their Lanny Davis EFF-UP and it’s PRICELESS