If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times.

CNN is its own worst enemy.

They literally cannot get out of their own way, especially with this Lanny Davis blunder. We get it, CNN so badly wanted to use Cohen as that final nail in Trump’s coffin, so they got desperate and sloppy in their reporting. Well, more desperate and sloppier than usual.

Even now that they’ve been caught claiming Lanny Davis refused to comment while using him as their anonymous source (yikes, BTW) they’re still claiming the story was accurate.

CNN used Lanny as an anonymous source while stating in the same story that he declined to comment. They lied. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 28, 2018

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Mollie Hemingway just absolutely nailed them:

Other outlets admitted Lanny was their anonymous source. CNN was still standing by its story as of last night and claimed, implausibly, that it was confident in its sourcing. This hurts their already problematic case, to put it mildly. https://t.co/6mHz3S3IH7 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 28, 2018

To put it mildly.

Heh.

Look at this …

HA!

Then they slam the President w/McCain questions today when there is a record stock market and a new trade deal with Mexico. No wonder he ignores them. — Rokhead (@RoknSpock) August 28, 2018

But TRUUUUUMP!

Russia this, Stormy that.

Wait, what happened to that broad?

This reminds me of that infamous “17 intelligence agencies said the Russians interfered with our election”. A lying, closed loop echo chamber — Jim Tomlinson (@jimetomlinson) August 28, 2018

Something like that.

seriously, is anyone surprised lanny is (still) spinning an lying his ass off??? I mean, were these people not around in the 90s??? — CGKIV (@cgkiv) August 28, 2018

Once a Clinton crony, always a Clinton crony.

This doesn’t do anything to @CNN. I don’t think they can damage themselves any more than than they have. — JC Davis (@jcdav) August 28, 2018

Fair.

It’s not like any of us take them all that seriously in the first place.

Related:

‘Don’t forget the hookers and blow!’ Find out why Rep. Steve Cohen blocked Sean Spicer’s parody and MORE

‘Dude, this is Wendy’s’! The Daily Wire combines ‘The Office’ with Trump and OMG it’s so GOOD

WOW! Nothing to see here, just FBI informants who spied on Trump had LUCRATIVE contracts with the government