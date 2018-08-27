O.

M.

G.

After reading timelines of hate, rage, and frothy, (which seems to be the Rice Krispies of Twitter these days), this editor really needed a break and this tweet from The Daily Wire is the bomb-diggity.

See for yourself.

“Dude, this is a Wendy’s.” 🔊 pic.twitter.com/u6jSwf160S — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 27, 2018

Combining ‘The Office’ with Trump … winning.

Huzzah!

The original? Not quite as funny as the Trump piece, in our humble opinion.

Heh.

pic.twitter.com/AxJGnPxYqx — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) August 27, 2018

Right?!

We’d like to think even Trump himself would find this funny.

