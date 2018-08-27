O.
M.
G.
After reading timelines of hate, rage, and frothy, (which seems to be the Rice Krispies of Twitter these days), this editor really needed a break and this tweet from The Daily Wire is the bomb-diggity.
See for yourself.
“Dude, this is a Wendy’s.” 🔊 pic.twitter.com/u6jSwf160S
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 27, 2018
Combining ‘The Office’ with Trump … winning.
AMAZING. #GIVETHISANAWARD pic.twitter.com/gEAM0vsKHD
— mark guerrero (@markgLSU) August 27, 2018
Huzzah!
— Jordan Barta (@Barta57) August 27, 2018
The original? Not quite as funny as the Trump piece, in our humble opinion.
Heh.
— I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) August 27, 2018
Right?!
We’d like to think even Trump himself would find this funny.
